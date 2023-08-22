Sixers All-Star James Harden Fined 100K By NBA After Badmouthing Team Exec Daryl Morey

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden rebuked team executive Daryl Morey on a recent trip to China. Now, the bill has come due.

The NBA fined the former MVP $100,000 for his harsh commentary on Morey after an investigation.

The league looked at Harden’s comments during a recent trip to China in which he said he’d never play for a team that employs Morey. Harden also called Morey a “liar.”

Daryl Morey, Sixers President of Basketball Operations and guard James Harden. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA’s press release read:

“Harden has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for public comments on August 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team.

“The league’s investigation, which included an interview of Harden, confirmed that these comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded.”

Harden’s offseason beef with the 76ers has grown more contentious after the team opted to end trade talks.

The NBA’s fine will hardly impact Harden’s bank account. Still, it served as a notice to Harden that threatening to sit out infringes on the current collective bargaining agreement.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Tang Yanjun/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

The 76ers, including Morey, must choose between meeting Harden’s trade request or working things out with the elite yet disgruntled player.

“Daryl Morey is a liar. I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden proclaimed.

Coincidentally, Morey’s not a popular figure in China.

In 2019, Morey voiced his support for sovereignty in Hong Kong, leading to a rebuke from the CCP that cost the league hundreds of millions.

Harden added, “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

The former MVP and 10-time All-Star opted into his $35.6 million contract option for next season. The assumption was that Philadelphia could trade Harden on a tacit agreement.

Harden noted the Los Angeles Clippers as his preferred trade destination. Unfortunately for Harden, Trade talks fizzled out, leaving him stranded in Philadelphia just a month away from Sixers’ training camp.

Philadelphia Sixers owner and new Commanders owner Josh Harris said the team will aim to keep Harden. Harris did not rule out the possibility of trading Harden, should their relationship remain strained.

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)