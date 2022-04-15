Report: Nets Canceled Suite For Daryl Morey After Criticizing China, Highlighting Owner Joe Tsai’s Commitment To CCP

As a public figure in both China and the United States, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai often appears in the crosshairs of the American media over the discrepancies in freedoms between both countries.

In a new ESPN report titled “Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai is the face of NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” the in-depth piece focused on the Nets owner’s leanings in a divided conversation between the NBA and their financially advantageous tie to China.

The report notes how Tsai has been fairly one-sided in his allegiance.

Brooklyn Nets owner @joetsai1999 has ownership interests in Chinese companies that have enforced genocide on Muslims in China. Tsai reportedly refused to permit @dmorey to put his family in a suite at Nets arena, is an agent for communist China. https://t.co/8RttgBA9DE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 15, 2022

Tsai stands as one of the most influential figures in China, as co-owner of Alibaba, and his commitment to the CCP has been well-documented yet never questioned.

Raising some curiosity over his allegiance was an instance in 2019 when Tsai’s Nets reportedly nixed a suite for visiting Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. This occurred after Morey was criticized for tweeting, Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.

Morey’s call for Hong Kong’s sovereignty was a red flag in the eyes of the CCP, which by extension, was one for Tsai.

Though denying any knowledge of the refunded Barclays Center suite, Tsai repeatedly addressed Morey in a defensive tone over the political tweet. He was also reportedly vying for Morey to lose his job over the post.

“The problem is, there are certain topics that are third-rail issues in certain countries, societies and communities,” he said. “Supporting a separatist movement in a Chinese territory is one of those third-rail issues, not only for the Chinese government but also for all citizens in China.”

He added: “The one thing that is terribly misunderstood, and often ignored, by the western press and those critical of China is that 1.4 billion Chinese citizens stand united when it comes to the territorial integrity of China and the country’s sovereignty over her homeland. This issue is non-negotiable.”

The retaliation toward Morey’s tweet reportedly cost the league hundreds of millions in revenue as television bans on NBA basketball rolled out in China.

Credit to @espn for publishing this piece. It’s long, but you should read it. Given his ties to communist China, consistent praise of that government, & ownership stake in companies enabling genocide @NBA commissioner Adam Silver must condemn all of this. https://t.co/8RttgBA9DE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 15, 2022

The Association, which accrues nearly $500 million in annual revenue from the Chinese market — slid Morey a warning.

But the NBA’s condemnation of Morey flew in the face of their profiteering from China, which has been deemed guilty of human rights violations.

The ongoing enslavement of roughly 12 million Uyghurs in China’s Xinjian region has been a sore spot for the country’s supposed upholding of human rights.

Joining the hypocrisy is Tsai, whose Alibaba tech company has been generally run by the Chinese government and used to provide surveillance technology in Xinjiang.

“Under Tsai’s leadership, Alibaba funded companies that helped China build ‘an intrusive, omnipresent surveillance state that uses emerging technologies to track individuals with greater efficiency,'” relayed the ESPN report.

NBA center, and current free agent, Enes Kanter Freedom has built his platform for social justice on liberating the Uyghurs by holding China accountable.

In response, the NBA effectively blacklisted Kanter Freedom for being an outspoken opponent of China.

Tsai has ardently championed social justice in America but viewed China’s regime as the appropriate standard for ethics.

In the U.S., Tsai raised $50 million to benefit the Social Justice Fund, as well as raising $250 million for anti-Asian American discrimination groups.

In an interview with CNBC back in June 2021, Tsai was pressed on translating his progressive stance on social justice initiatives in the United States to the reprehensible operations in China.

Tsai opted to weave through the questioning.

“You have to be specific on what human rights abuse you’re talking about,” Tsai told Andrew Ross Sorkin, “because the China that I see, the large number of the population — I’m talking about 89 percent of the population — are very, very happy with the fact that their lives are improving every year.”

“If you talk to a parent in China, and you ask them, ‘Are your children going to have a better life than you are?’ most of them would say absolutely yes,” Tsai noted.

He then attributed Americans’ criticisms of the CCP’s ethics as a byproduct of “a different set of values.”

“I think there’s a lot of criticism of, you know, the democratic freedoms or freedoms of speech is being suppressed. But overall, since they instituted the National Security Law, everything is now stabilized.”

Tsai’s commitment to China’s vision remains the elephant in the room as the NBA continues to push social agendas but doesn’t account for its own hypocrisy with its overseas partner.

Read the full report here.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela