Dallas Mavs Broadcaster Wrecks James Harden On Air: ‘You’re The Problem’

It’s only Saturday morning and it’s already time to get the popcorn and sit back and enjoy this amazing video clip.

If you didn’t stay up to watch the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night (and let’s be honest, who can blame you?) you missed out on one heck of a show. I’m not talking about the Mavs beating the Clips by nearly 20 points, but rather a verbal takedown delivered to James Harden by Dallas analyst Brian Dameris.

BRIAN DAMERIS DELIVERED THE ULTIMATE MIC DROP

“I hope you’re taking notes James because I’m telling you in advance, ‘You’re welcome,’ for the wisdom I’m about to spew,” Dameris began with as much tease as the opening word crawl of a Star Wars movie.

He then broke down every thing that Harden had complained about that aws then given to him and yet he still was never happy with it.

“I get on my knees every night and pray for someone to believe in me like Daryl Morey believed in you. You wanted a certain coach, they brought in Mike D’Antoni, you wanted to play a certain style, they played it, you wanted Dwight Howard, they brought him in when you were tired of him. You wanted Chris Paul, they brought him in and got rid of him when you were tired of him. They brought in your old friend Russell Westbrook. You wanted to go to Vegas on off days, they looked the other way. You wanted the team to stay over so you could go out at night, they changed the schedule and it didn’t work,” Dameris continued as his cohosts looked on with open jaws and wide eyes.

Nets fans at Barclays Center were chanting "Daryl Morey" as James Harden was about to shoot his free throws 😅pic.twitter.com/YFzcilHmgb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023

DAMERIS WASN’T DONE YET…

And what about Harden’s most recent playing time in Philadelphia before refusing to play for the team unless he was traded?

“You got a partner who got the MVP [Joel Embiid], Dameris continued before mocking Harden for saying things like “They didn’t hand me the reins… Well James, you’re the point guard, you were holding the reins!”

WAIT FOR IT…

“With this team, you’re going to go and point fingers at everybody else, and you’re going to go back home and you’re going to starting swiping right for another team, and there’s not going to be anybody left,” Dameris continued before this ULTIMATE MIC DROP MOMENT.

“Because James, you’re not the beard, you’re not the system, you’re the problem.”

Oh my… Have yourself a damn day Brian Dameris!

When it comes to talking smack, there’s no better weapon than having the truth on your side. Show me the lie that Dameris told… You can’t. Everything he said cuts to the heart of Harden, his character and his negative attitude that he has brought to multiple NBA teams throughout his career.

I mean hell, Harden is now more of a villain than Kyrie Irving is. Do you know how hard it is to accomplish that?!

At 3-8 so far this season the Clippers remain winless since acquiring Harden in a trade at the start of the season.

Taking a cue from a Taylor Swift lyric and now Brian Dameris – yes James Harden it’s you, you’re the problem.