James Harden Gets Dragged After Air Balling Game-Tying Three As Start With Clippers Gets Off To Worst Start Imaginable

The James Harden with the Los Angeles Clippers era has gotten off to the worst start imaginable. While many NBA fans questioned the Clippers’ acquisition of the shooting guard, who has had a hand in ruining multiple franchises over the years, even the biggest haters didn’t see the Clippers getting off to an 0-4 start since the arrival of ‘The Beard,’ but that’s where things stand.

The Clippers’ home game against the bad, Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday looked like the perfect spot for Harden and the Clips to get back on track, but instead he laid an egg. His game-tying three-point attempt catching nothing but air late in the fourth quarter was a perfect representation of how things stand in LA.

Harden had a great look in the corner but came up well short before the Clippers’ eventual 105-101 loss to the Grizzlies, who entered the game 1-8 on the year.

Harden with the air ball in the clutch 😬 pic.twitter.com/kjZLMVQl3O — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 12, 2023

Harden finished the contest with just 11 points after going 4-12 from the field and just 1-7 from three-point land. He also finished the night catching strays from plenty of NBA fans as many have officially jumped on the trend that the Harden experiment in Los Angeles is officially a failure.

He doesn’t shoot the air ball. He is the air ball https://t.co/6VeGCcdVSe — Sara Hildebrand (@CapaXildebrand) November 13, 2023

Harden has set himself up for ruthless backlash given his wildly immature actions over the years and continued his trend of putting his foot in his mouth as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles by actually saying “I’m not a system player, I am the system.”

It’s a tough scene for Harden, especially given that not too many people seem to feel bad for the guy.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris