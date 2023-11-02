James Harden Proves To Be A Total Nightmare During Clippers Press Conference

Videos by OutKick

If you never particularly liked NBAer James Harden, today’s a good day for you.

The newest Los Angeles Clipper is ready to play basketball — a week and a half into the season — now that he’s no longer part of Daryl Morey’s Philadelphia 76ers. Previously he couldn’t wait to get out of Brooklyn, Houston and Oklahoma City … so getting traded is a proud trend for Harden.

Pick And Eye-Roll

During Thursday’s introductory press conference in Los Angeles, James Harden may have flashed his hand with any sympathizers who rooted for him to get traded.

Speaking on his strained relationship in Philadelphia, Harden declared: “I’m not a system player. I am a system.” Seriously, try not to roll your eyes at this guy.

WATCH:

LeBron James may get a bad rap but at least he plays games. Harden’s got all the hubris of LeBron but with significantly more time on the sidelines.

Here you have another What about me athlete — rarely a conducive piece for championship-hopeful teams. It won’t be difficult for Philly to see losing this guy as an addition-by-subtraction trade.

Harden tried to act like a victim under Daryl Morey’s leadership. He signed a $35.6 million contract option for next season and started wailing when the 76ers decided not to trade him. The All-Star guard skipped offseason work and blamed his mother’s ‘health issues’ for not starting the season in Philadelphia.

Boston – May 14: Philadelphia 76ers SG James Harden gives a look of disbelief following a foul call. The Boston Celtics defeated the 76ers, 112-88, in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Morey and the 76ers cut their losses and traded Harden on Monday. It remains a mystery which version of Harden the Clippers will receive — joining a team led by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook to climb the Western Conference.

As OutKick’s Geoff Clark wrote, sportsbooks didn’t buy too much into this new superteam. Harden’s malaise and self-absorbed behavior get in the way of a tremendous scoring talent; thus, Harden’s addition hardly tends to matter for teams.

And as a character analysis, Clark’s view of Harden was spot-on:

“James is a disgrace to competition and the epitome of what’s wrong with the NBA. First, Harden’s role wasn’t big enough in Oklahoma City.

“So the Thunder moved him to the Houston Rockets so he could get out of Kevin Durant’s and Westbrook’s shadows.

“Then The Beard did ‘all that he could do’ for the Rockets. Harden played for Houston from 2011-20, winning three scoring titles and an NBA MVP over that span. At the end, he threw a temper tantrum and ate his way to the Brooklyn Nets to play with buddies Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.”

On second thought, Harden’s perfect for LA. (Who is the absolute Worst Player in the NBA? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)