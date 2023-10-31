James Harden’s Move Hailed A Blessing For LA Strippers Amid Recession

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles strippers are the big winners in James Harden’s trade to the Clippers amid tough times for Bada Bing babies and gravity-defying angels of the Southland.

Nobody is safe from Joe Biden’s economy, even strip clubs as more miserable men decide to stay home because it’s free.

But it’s a party as every stripper on L.A.’s roster expects a big bump with Harden’s arrival. Amid Gavin Newsom’s stay in China, steam-rolling kids, Harden is doing the hard work in California.

The strip club savior is here and big paydays are on the way! Cinnamon? She’ll get paid. Sweet Nectar? Say goodbye to student loans. Glowlicious? Generational wealth for you. Hey, even strippers with one leg will see a boost from Harden — the strip club savant and rising tide to raise all strips.

Strip Clubs in in Los Angeles once James Harden lands with the LA Clippers #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/39WbI4pzQr — Prince (@realprinceblue3) October 31, 2023

Much like this year’s Deion Effect and Taylor Swift Effect, the Harden Effect has touched down in LA, ready to pump up the local economy, and right on time for the expensive holiday season.

Harden made it rain at Houston’s strip club scene, previously spotted in videos surrounded by bikini’d women, dolla’ bills and rapper Lil’ Baby.

Lil Baby and James Harden in the club together with a mountain of money 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/rrWB6xvo6S — Rap Alert (@The_rap_alert) December 6, 2022

As for the data on declining strip club spending, annual revenue growth at US strip clubs maintained at 4.9 percent from 2012 to 2017, according to market research group IBISWorld. Revenue projections for 2023 fell as low as 1.7 percent, per the research group.

Harden, the 10-time All-Star, coerced the Philadelphia 76ers into trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers near midnight on the West Coast Monday night. Harden is perhaps best known for his proclivity for strip clubs — aside from his incredible ability to score, inability to win meaningful games and temper tantrums that manifest trades. Set to make a whopping $34,320,000 this season, which will act as a Midas Touch for the angels at The Library or Synn’s in City of Industry.

The NBAer has come a long way from OKC’s club scene. Let’s see if his tenure for the Clippers leads to plenty of bountiful years for the ladies at Spearmint Rhino.

LA Strip Club owners when they hear about the James Harden trade pic.twitter.com/VFlPBGOTxO — Jozu 🇵🇦 (@JozuJoestar) October 31, 2023

Los Angeles strip clubs after hearing James Harden get traded to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/me0teGfEKY — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) October 31, 2023