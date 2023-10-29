Gavin Newsom RUNS OVER Chinese Kids In Basketball Game

Videos by OutKick

Gavin Newsom’s recent visit to China involved discussions with Xi Jinping on how to implement the faulty climate change agenda throughout their respective nations. But Newsom also took time to run over some Chinese kids on the basketball court.

Someone thought it would be a brilliant idea to put the California dictator – I mean, governor – on a basketball court with some Chinese kids. Why this happened is beyond me, and it ended as poorly as you would expect.

Newsom started by showing the kids his average ball-spinning skills. That was about the only positive element of the element of this “scrimmage,” if you could even call it that.

After that, it all went downhill.

Newsom tried to dribble, which is a generous term for what actually happened. Just seconds later, a ruthless double team from a pair of grade-schoolers confounded the unsuspecting Newsom. The ferocious defense caused Newsom to stumble, so much so that he fell on the kids like the loser that he is.

Governor Newsom completely runs over a small kid while playing basketball in China: pic.twitter.com/saPohVhzEq — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 29, 2023

Newsom is probably plotting ways to put these kids in lockdown for embarrassing him. After all, he showed he was really good at doing to people that during the COVID pandemic.

Parents, let this serve as evidence that you should never let your kids play basketball against America’s most notorious governor. He’ll probably try to ruin them, just like he did California’s future.