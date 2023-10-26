Gavin Newsom’s Trip To China Shows More Of His Trademark Hypocrisy

Videos by OutKick

California Governor Gavin Newsom is rapidly trying to grow his national persona ahead of a rumored presidential run in the near future.

And in typical Newsom fashion, it reveals a staggeringly predictable level of unchecked hypocrisy.

Newsom took the lead during the COVID pandemic, locking down California in defiance of science, criticizing anti-lockdown and anti-mandate protestors while praising BLM protests a few weeks later. He shut down businesses for months if not years, leading to huge numbers of permanent closures. He closed schools at the behest of teachers unions, and kept them closed, harming children in the process.

He enforced vaccine mandates on state employees, ignoring evidence that vaccine mandates and passports were a complete failure. Even into Spring 2023, he continued to require vaccine mandates two years after it was clear they didn’t limit the spread of the virus.

After all his authoritarian overreach, Newsom had the audacity to claim that he was the leader of the true “freedom state,” as compared to Florida which never required masks, and kept businesses open and kids in school.

After that level of bewildering ignorance, Newsom took his hypocrisy on tour. This time to visit the head of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Gavin Newsom, governor of the U.S. state of California, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2023. (Photo by Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom Can’t Get Out Of His Own Way

Gavin Newsom went on a surprise trip to China this week, praising Jinping and hoping to move forward on “renewing our friendship.”

“I’m here in expectation, as you suggest, of turning the page, of renewing our friendship and reengaging (on) foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future,” Newsom said.

To him, our “foundational and fundamental issues” are primarily climate change, an issue that China’s almost entirely ignored. Even if you accept Newsom’s hyperbolic claims as accurate, China’s done more to raise global emissions than any other country on earth in recent years. Just in 2023 alone, they launched a massive expansion of coal power plants, leaving climate change activism to naive virtue signalers like Newsom.

While in China, Newsom looked at some of China’s electric cars, a laughable hand wave towards carbon emissions. China of course, took some of the technology they use from the U.S., and the push for electric cars ignores that power generation, materials and transportation essentially eliminate any “value” they may have.

Not to mention that the emissions caused by his trip to China likely outweigh years of perceived electric car benefits.

But pointless, surface-level changes are exactly the kind of thing Gavin Newsom would celebrate.

Suddenly Human Rights No Longer Matter

Newsom purposefully banned travel by California state employees to states that he believed had “anti-LGBTQ+” legislation.

Meanwhile, he travels to China to renew their friendship. The same China that’s targeted Uyghur Muslims and committed any number of human rights atrocities. Not to mention having significantly more extreme anti-LGTBQ+ policies than U.S. states do.

But Newsom doesn’t care about that obvious hypocrisy, he cares only about increasing his own stature and hope for higher office.

His record of far left extremism in California is an embarrassment, leading to hundreds of thousands if not millions of residents fleeing to other states the past few years. His hypocrisy on major issues is awe-inspiring. Banning gas cars, closing schools, mandating private medical decisions while claiming to be “pro choice.”

He fits right in in China.