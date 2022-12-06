Sixers’ James Harden Hits Houston Strip Club With Rapper Lil Baby For Ol’ Times Sake

James Harden was raining Washingtons after shooting bricks on Monday, tag-teaming with rapper Lil Baby as the two hit a Houston strip club following the Philadelphia 76ers’ double-overtime loss to the Rockets.

Coming off a right-foot injury, Harden struggled to put numbers on the hardcourt but managed to do work for his precious pole dancers as he celebrated Baby’s Dec. 3 birthday.

Harden Goes Hard In The Paint

Stacks of paper and uncorked bottles filled the private area (meant literally) as Baby celebrated his 28th birthday.

WATCH:

Lil Baby and James Harden in the club together with a mountain of money 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/rrWB6xvo6S — Rap Alert (@The_rap_alert) December 6, 2022

Featured on TMZ Sports:

Harden, who’s been held hostage to the delicacies of the midnight man cave, was subject to a viral joke focused on his strip club ventures amid ongoing trade talks between Houston and Philly.

As reports got hotter on a potential split between Harden and the Rockets, one stripper by the name of “hillary” dropped the news that Harden was set to join the Sixers after finding out during a lapdance. Sadly, the report held no weight.

RELATED: WAIT, DID A STRIPPER BREAK THE JAMES HARDEN NEWS OR WAS IT A JOKE?

I just gave James Harden a lapdance & he told me he’s a Sixer — hillary (@FKAbuzzkillary) February 9, 2022

There was Don Perignon a-plenty as Harden tried to move on past the forgettable performance and nine-point loss to drop the Sixers to 12-12.

“I didn’t play well, but I’ve got to be better, and I will,” Harden said after the game.

Stay pimpin’, James.