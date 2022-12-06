Sixers’ James Harden Hits Houston Strip Club With Rapper Lil Baby For Ol’ Times Sake

James Harden was raining Washingtons after shooting bricks on Monday, tag-teaming with rapper Lil Baby as the two hit a Houston strip club following the Philadelphia 76ers’ double-overtime loss to the Rockets.
Coming off a right-foot injury, Harden struggled to put numbers on the hardcourt but managed to do work for his precious pole dancers as he celebrated Baby’s Dec. 3 birthday.
Harden Goes Hard In The Paint
Stacks of paper and uncorked bottles filled the private area (meant literally) as Baby celebrated his 28th birthday.
Harden, who’s been held hostage to the delicacies of the midnight man cave, was subject to a viral joke focused on his strip club ventures amid ongoing trade talks between Houston and Philly.
As reports got hotter on a potential split between Harden and the Rockets, one stripper by the name of “hillary” dropped the news that Harden was set to join the Sixers after finding out during a lapdance. Sadly, the report held no weight.
There was Don Perignon a-plenty as Harden tried to move on past the forgettable performance and nine-point loss to drop the Sixers to 12-12.
“I didn’t play well, but I’ve got to be better, and I will,” Harden said after the game.
Stay pimpin’, James.
