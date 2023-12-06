We Gave Biden Billions For Electric Vehicle Charging Stations And In Two Years, Not One Has Been Built

Videos by OutKick

You gotta hand it to the federal government. Just when you think they can’t get any more incompetent, they find a way.

The latest embarrassment comes as a new report shows that despite President Biden receiving billions of dollars to construct a nationwide electric-vehicle charging system, not a single charger has been built.

Oh, and it’s been two years.

BIDEN’S EV PROGRAM HAS BUILT ZERO CHARGERS IN TWO YEARS

The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) received $7.5 BILLION for the electric vehicle chargers as part of the President’s plan to push more Americans to EV ownership in the name of stopping climate change. However, two years later, only $101.5 million has been distributed to only two projects thus far – with no results.

The President and the Left have been adamant about stopping reliance on gas powered vehicles. However, it seems his plan of incorporating electric vehicles has lost its’ charge with many believing there’s no way the 2030 deadline (that’s if Biden is even re-elected in 2024) will be met.

Biden’s EV plan was to build 500,000 EV chargers in all 50 states with the program promising to have a charger built every 50 miles along U.S. major highways.

They have none. Zero. Zilch. NOTHING so far.

Ohio and Pennsylvania are currently the two states working on the EV projects while other states are still dealing with bureaucratic paperwork that is expected to take months or even years to get under control. The Ohio Department of Transportation believes that when all is said and done they will have just four charging stations. It will take approximately 40 minutes for an EV to get up to an 80% charge.

MULTIPLE PROBLEMS

First off, the EV craze has died down. Americans don’t believe that electric vehicles are reliable – especially since there’s nowhere to consistently charge them!

Also, the price of EVs has not gone down enough to make it affordable for the average driver. When you add the fact that many of the EV batteries contain chips from a volatile China – the sheer reliability of the industry is questionable.

Oh, and who the hell wants to wait in THIS line?

Last month, thousands of car dealers wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to slow down his electric vehicle mandate claiming that “enthusiasm [for EVs] has stalled,” and that the cars are stacking up in their lots!

This is our government showing once again that they are great at one thing – taking our money and screwing things up!

