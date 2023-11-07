Video Shows Insane Line Of People Waiting To Charge Their EVs

Videos by OutKick

A TikTok user in California captured what almost feels like a real-life version of a Black Mirror episode: a line of electric vehicle drivers waiting for hours to squirt a few kilowatts of power into their EVs.

You know Black Mirror. It’s like someone said, “What if we did The Twilight Zone, but with iPhones” and called it a day.

Still, it’s a good show.

I’ve got no problem with the idea of an electric car. I think the technology is progressing at an incredible rate. Take Formula E — the all-electric single-seater racing series — for instance. It was less than 10 years ago that drivers had to switch cars mid-race because the cars couldn’t hold enough juice to go the full race distance.

That was embarrassing, but it has since been worked out. Still, range anxiety is a big hang-up for a lot of people considering an EV. That’s just one of the many legitimate concerns that people have about making the switch from a gasoline-powered car to an electric

Even with some of those kinks worked out (somewhat), the thing I’m hung up on with EVs is the impracticality of owning them, primarily when it comes to charging.

They can take a long time to charge, and that’s even if you can find a place to charge them. Those thigns are at a premium.

So, for that reason, you can wind up with what unfolded a few days back in Burbank, California.

Waiting In That EV Charging Line Seems Like A Nightmare

I’m not going to lie to you: that video made me want to run outside and hug my Kia Forte (don’t mean to brag) and its 4-cylinder internal combustion engine.

Again, I like EVs in principle, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch that video and not say, “I’m going to stick with gasoline for a few more years, thank you very much.”

The charging situation is complete insanity. I live in Orlando, Florida. Even in an area as populated as the City Beautiful, EV charging stations are tough to come by. Now imagine living in a rural area. Good luck.

That’s the insanity of forcing EVs on everyone — for a lot of folks, they’re wildly impractical.

I mean, I don’t know who has several hours free to go wait in line to plug their car in (by the way, I love how many people left their cars on instead of keeping them off and conserving that sweet, sweet electricity). Given the choice, I’ll take spending 5 minutes at 7/11 for a full tank any day of the week, without question.

