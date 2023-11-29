Nearly 4,000 Car Dealerships Ask Biden To Stop Electric Car Policies After Demand Collapses

Videos by OutKick

The Biden administration’s obsessive push for electric cars has backfired spectacularly, according to thousands of car dealers across the country.

A letter from 3,882 dealerships, representing every automotive brand for sale today, has been sent to President Biden asking him to pull back on his misguided attempt to force consumers to buy electric cars. Just a few months ago, the Biden administration proposed new rules that would mandate that 2/3 of all cars on the road be electric by 2032, just over eight years away.

There’s just one (or about 50) problem with that, according to the letter: no one wants to buy electric cars.

As European governments and far left states like California have introduced regulations designed to limit consumer choice, manufacturers have rapidly adjusted production and pipeline plans to accommodate. In just the past decade, several prominent EV’s and new brands have been released or announced to meet the assumed demand for supposedly less “polluting” cars. Tesla, Lucid, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, the Porsche Taycan, Rivian, Mercedes’ EQ brand and the Hyundai Ioniq series, just to name a few.

And no one’s buying them.

“Electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations,” the letter says. “BEVs are stacking up on our lots.”

Whoops!

Even Massive Discounts Aren’t Enough To Help Electric Car Demand

Signs of the disconnect between the Biden administration’s delusional priorities and actual on-the- ground-reality have been growing in recent months.

Ford announced they were shutting down a $12 billion investment in electric cars, after being praised by Biden for it.

Hilariously, when one of his top administration officials tried to road trip in an EV, it was an unmitigated disaster.

And charging issues are one of the biggest hurdles to selling cars, with the letter saying that “Today’s current technology is not adequate to support the needs of the majority of our consumers,”

One dealership owner, Celebrity Motor Car’s Tom Maoli told CNBC that “We’re now backed-up up to 12 months with EVs. Consumers don’t want them; they’re not buying them.”

What a surprise that the government attempting to intervene in an issue in the dumbest way possible has backfired!

EV’s Have A Long Ways To Go

Anyone who’s owned a non-Tesla electric car has endless stories of charging nightmares. Stations entirely closed with no notice, overcrowding, slower charging speeds than promised. Little availability. New stations being promised as “coming soon” for 2-3+ years. Total battery range declines with every recharge, and there’s a solid case to be made that EV’s are less sustainable because of repair difficulties, longevity problems, difficulty mining lithium and transporting components and producing more electricity. Just to name a few.

Electric car mandates were and are a terrible idea that’s failed before even coming into effect. In short, it’s a classic Biden administration policy.

“Mr. President, it is time to tap the brakes on the unrealistic government electric vehicle mandate,” the dealers write. No kidding.