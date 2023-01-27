Wayne Gretzky Turned 62 And Paulina & DJ Threw Him A Banger Birthday Bash

Videos by OutKick

The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, turned 62 Thursday and celebrated another spin around this rock in style thanks to daughter Paulina Gretzky and some fella named Dustin Johnson.

The newlyweds (sort of) threw dad a banger of a birthday party, along with the help of matriarch Janet.

Paulina, being the content machine she is, pulled back the curtains for some of Wayne’s fans on her Instagram story late Thursday night.

Paulina Gretzky, Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson help Wayne Gretzky celebrate birthday

Can’t believe Wayne Gretzky is 62, by the way. My God. Looks unreal, right? If I can look like that at 52, much less 62, I’d be THRILLED.

Hell, I may even take looking like that at 42.

Anyway, it’s been a big year for the Gretzky clan – including it’s newest member, Dustin Johnson.

DJ and Paulina tied the knot last spring, won a billion dollars (roughly) last summer while dominating LIV Golf, partied hard for Paulina’s 34th birthday last month and now this.

Wayne, meanwhile, continues to kill the NHL beat and recently found himself smack dab in the middle of Fenway Park announcing the Winter Classic between the Bruins and Penguins.

What a year for this family. What a damn family.

Can’t wait to see where 2023 takes them. Buckle up for what promises to be a glamorous ride.