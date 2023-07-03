Watch Travis Kelce Try To Save Bud Light In New Ad

Videos by OutKick

As promised, Bud Light has enlisted the help of NFL stars to try and save plunging sales. First up? Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

You know what they say? You can never have TOO much Travis Kelce!

The embattled brew rolled out its latest ad over the weekend, this time throwing Kelce in the middle of a backyard BBQ with a bunch of older dudes with bad backs.

Roll tape!

Bud Light brings in NFL star Travis Kelce amid turmoil

Well, what do we think? I know the new Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch content has been coming in HOT over the past few weeks, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Remember, this is the summer of Bud Light. No way around it and no way to avoid it. Execs — at least the ones left — are panicking and throwing money at the marketing sector as they try to keep their heads above water.

CEO Brendan Whitworth basically told you as much last month, unveiling a Michael Scott-esque plan to fix the sinking brew.

Buckle up, because it includes a new commercial, which they unveiled two weeks ago, and a massive push with the NFL. While this newest ad features Travis Kelce, expect some Dak Prescott down the road.

And by the way, this new ad is fine. Seriously. Am I sick and tired of Travis Kelce? For sure. He picked up the microphone after the AFC championship and hasn’t stopped since.

But the ad is fine. It’s sort of funny, non-political, doesn’t push an agenda and just shows dudes drinking beers.

I’m cool with it.

That being said, any Bud Light news is news right now — especially because the numbers ain’t getting any better. In fact, they had their worst week last week and experts fear it’s only gonna get worse.

Not great!

Can’t wait to see what we get next.