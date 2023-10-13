Watch: Sergio Brown Fights Mexican Authorities Trying To Extradite Him

Videos by OutKick

Sergio Brown, the ex-NFL player was arrested earlier this week and is accused of killing his mother. It appears that the process of extraditing him to the US went less than smoothly and he was certainly not going quietly.

New video shows Brown onboard a Mexican flight and can be seen yelling that authorities are trying to kidnap him

According to San Diego’s CBS 8, passenger Michelle Williams was onboard the same Aeromexico flight headed to Tijuana from Mexico City as Brown.

She got her camera out and captured the bizarre moment where Brown started yelling that he was the victim of a kidnapping.

Brown can be heard claiming that he is supposed to be on a flight to Colombia instead of Tijuana, claiming that he was being taken against his will.

“I have my passport. Why are they grabbing me?” he said.” They’re kidnapping me again.”

“They’re kidnapping me… I’m from Chicago,” Brown yelled. “I should not be going to Tijuana.”

Mexican authorities were reportedly escorting Brown to Tijuana where they were scheduled to hand him over to US authorities.

At one point, Brown begins getting violent and shoves one of the officers.

“Let me go! This is kidnapping!” he screamed.

According to Williams, it took an hour and a half for authorities to remove Brown from the plane. They eventually did and he is currently being held without bail in San Diego.

This incident is the latest moment of erratic behavior from Brown after his mother’s disappearance and the eventual discovery of her body.

The former Patriot, Colt, Jaguar, and Bill waived his right to an extradition hearing. Sergio Brown faces murder charges in Illinois, and officers have 30 days to transport him back to the state.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle