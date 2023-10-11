Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested, Charged With Mother’s Murder

Videos by OutKick

Sergio Brown is in police custody accused of murdering his mother Myrtle.

The Maywood Police Department in Illinois announced Tuesday that Brown was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Myrtle’s death.

Brown was taken into custody in San Diego Tuesday after Mexico deported him, according to CNN. The arrest warrant for him was issued following the death of his mother near her home outside of Chicago.

Medical examiners determined Myrtle Brown had died after suffering injuries in an assault, and she was found near a creek, according to the same report.

Sergio Brown taken into custody following his mother’s death. He was deported from Mexico. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

The former Colts player then disappeared as authorities struggled to find him. He posted several troubling videos online.

In one video, the former NFL player seemed to imply the FBI or local police were responsible for his mother’s death.

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police. I thought my f*cking momma was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f*cking fake news. Get the f*ck out of my God damn face. She retired. You want to come to me. Maywood police going to give me money. FBI had to do it. They got the power to do some shit like that. What the f*ck is going on? That’s fake news. Don’t come f*cking with me,” Brown said during an unhinged rant.

Around the time of Sergio Brown’s mother’s death, a neighbor claimed they saw him burning clothes and described him as “out of his mind” for an extended period of time.

Now, he’s been deported from Mexico and is in custody in America. Judging from the severity of the situation, there’s no question law enforcement will have many questions for him as soon as he gets to Illinois now that he’s officially charged with murder.

Police have taken Sergio Brown into custody after the death of his mother. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This remains a developing situation. Check back for any updates as we may have them.