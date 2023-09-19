Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Resurfaces After Mother’s Death With Rant Implying The FBI Might Have Killed Her

Videos by OutKick

Sergio Brown hopped on Instagram to drop some serious allegations following his mother Myrtle being killed.

Myrtle’s body was found near a creek in Cook County, Illinois, and a coroner determined she died from injuries tied to an assault, according to CNN. It was also originally reported the former Colts DB was missing.

While his exact location might not be known, he is back on social media alleging the FBI kidnapped him and possibly is responsible for what happened to his mom.

Sergio Brown posts incoherent ramblings after his mother’s death. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

Sergio Brown posts unhinged rant following his mother’s death.

“It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 agent gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home the Maywood police department, right,” Brown said in a video shared to his Instagram story Monday afternoon on what appears to be a backup account to his main one. The video was posted under the handle @intplayerwithapassport.

He further ranted, “It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police. I thought my f*cking momma was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f(cking fake news. Get the f*ck out of my God damn face. She retired. You want to come to me. Maywood police going to give me money. FBI had to do it. They got the power to do some shit like that. What the f*ck is going on? That’s fake news. Don’t come f*cking with me.”

It’s unclear if Brown is alleging the local police or the FBI killed his mother. You can watch his rambling thoughts below.

Update: ex-NFL player Sergio Brown, who was previously thought to be missing, isn't missing – he posted an Instagram rant saying he thought mom was on vacation’ days after her body found.https://t.co/EGgh2GTC4E



A latest report said a neighbor claimed: "They seen Brown taking… https://t.co/DrFp6IC2iy pic.twitter.com/crbnhkCfoJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2023

The search continues for the former NFL player.

While Sergio’s exact location remains unknown, he was last seen by a neighbor with his mother last Thursday prior to her being found dead, according to CBS.

One neighbor claims they saw Brown burning taking out the trash burning clothes. The neighbor described Brown being “out of his mind” over the past several months.

Now, he posted a truly bizarre and unhinged rant on Instagram. There’s no doubt the authorities will attempt to locate him as quickly as possible.

The authorities are still trying to find Sergio Brown. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

This is a rapidly developing situation. Check back for any updates we might have at OutKick.