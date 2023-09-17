Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Still Missing After His Mother Was Found Dead: REPORT

Videos by OutKick
Former NFL player Sergio Brown is missing and his mother, Myrtle, is dead, according to FOX 2 in Illinois. Brown, a former defensive back, played seven seasons in the NFL for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He retired following the 2016 season.
According to the FOX 2 report: “Maywood Police said they were informed by family members Saturday that they could not find or make contact with 73-year-old Myrtle Brown or her son, 35-year-old Sergio Brown.
“After launching a missing persons search for the Browns, police said Myrtle was found unresponsive in a creek near the back of her residence and was later taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.”
More from the FOX 2 report: “Family members said Myrtle had just celebrated her 73rd birthday on Sept. 8th. Sheila Simmons, the sister of Myrtle Simmons-Brown, told Nexstar’s WGN that she last spoke with Myrtle on Thursday, Sept. 14.
“’We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her,’” Simmons said. “’Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.’”
OutKick will update the story as ore information becomes available.
