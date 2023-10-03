Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Videoed Partying In Mexico While Investigation Into His Mother’s Death Continues

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL safety Sergio Brown was spotted partying in Tulum, Mexico, over the weekend while an ongoing police investigation into the death of his mother, Myrtle, continues. The video of Brown comes two weeks after he implied that the FBI may have killed his mom.

The video shared by TMZ Sports shows Brown dancing at what the outlet called “a popular club” in the city. A witness told the outlet that Brown was at the club for several hours and bought alcohol for others while there.

Authorities in Maywood, Ill., have reportedly been searching for Brown following his mother’s death.

Myrtle’s body was found near a creek in Cook County, Ill., on Sept. 16 and a coroner determined she died from injuries tied to an assault. Sergio and his mother were both reported missing just hours prior to the body being found.

Three days after his mother’s body was discovered, Brown posted a video to social media alleging the FBI kidnapped him and could possibly be responsible for what happened to Myrtle.

“It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 agent gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home the Maywood police department, right,” Brown said in a video shared to his Instagram story on what appeared to be a backup account to his main one.

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police. I thought my f-cking momma was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f-cking fake news. Get the f-ck out of my God da-n face. She retired. You want to come to me. Maywood police going to give me money. FBI had to do it. They got the power to do some shit like that. What the f-ck is going on? That’s fake news. Don’t come f-cking with me.”

Following news of his mother’s death, one neighbor claimed they saw Brown taking out the trash and burning clothes. The neighbor described Brown as being “out of his mind” over the past several months.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects involved with Myrtle Brown’s death.