WATCH: Gradey Dick Nails Donald Duck Impression Right After Getting Drafted To The NBA

Gradey Dick had himself a night at the NBA Draft.

The Toronto Raptors picked the Kansas Jayhawks 13th overall on Thursday night. That would’ve been cool, but then he stole the show with his wardrobe. A ruby-red Wizard Of Oz-themed suit that looked like he may have stolen it from Elton John’s locker room.

But if that wasn’t enough, Dick had something else up his sleeve: a dead-ringer Donald Duck impression.

Now that is the kind of intangible quality you hear draft experts talk about.

I love a good impression, and that was way better than I thought it was going to be. Show me a better impression of the last season of Saturday Night Live. Maybe even the last 3 seasons.

I don’t know when, or if, that bizarre talent for channeling the spirit of a pantsless cartoon duck will come in handy in his NBA. I’m thinking it won’t, but you never know.

For all we know, there could be a day, years down the line, when the Dick-era Raptors win another NBA Championship. Then after the game, someone will be asked how the Raptors were able to come from behind to win Gae 7 (this hypothetical series I’m making kicks ass).

“Man, it was amazing,” they’ll say. “We were sitting in the locker room; down, out, defeated. Then Gradey Dick busted out his Donald Duck impression — he calls it “Donald Dick;” it’s hilarious — and it broke the tension in th eroom. Then we went out and executed, now we’re NBA CHampions.”

Probably not going to happen, but that would be something wouldn’t it?

