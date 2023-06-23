Gradey Dick Stole The Show During NBA Draft, Likely Just Getting Started

Videos by OutKick

I have no idea if Gradey Dick will be any good in the NBA. The Toronto Raptors, who selected him 13th in last night’s Draft, certainly hope so.

What I do know, is that Dick will be must watch, immediately.

Does that mean I anticipate the 19-year-old will soon be raining threes up north? Nope. Though that’s a possibility, Dick’s all but certain to be a must watch/follow off the court.

Case in point, the ugly, yet, viral suit Dick choose to wear on the biggest night of his life. Dick, who is from Kansas and played one season for the Jayhawks, wore a red suit with matching red shoes. His reasoning: “So I’m from Kansas,” Dorothy had her little red slippers, I’ve got my Dorothy suit.”

Gradey Dick and Dorothy… two Kansas natives!#NBADraft presented by State Farm

⏰ 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/XU0PFMb0iR — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

Personally, I thought maybe he lost a bet or promised a sick kid he’d wear their design on the Draft’s red carpet. Regardless, Dick’s Dorothy digs went viral, placing him in the win column before officially becoming an NBAer.

Gradey Dick Is Content Gold

Thursday’s Draft Night attire isn’t the first time Dick’s made noise off the court. In fact, he’s nearly as good, or better, away from the hardwood as on it. In his lone season in Lawrence, Gradey Dick averaged better than 14 points and five rebounds.

But it’s on social media where he really shined. Twitter user @gifhawk2 threw together a compilation of Dick’s best TikToks and they did not disappoint. The rookie’s clearly got a knack for entertaining. Toronto’s got themselves a star.

Gradey Dick freshman mixtape pic.twitter.com/ZPoT0w9WiE — We good? (@gifhawk2) March 23, 2023

Let’s see Vince Carter or Tracy McGrady do that, Canada!

Built-In Storylines

If the suit and TikToks aren’t enough to keep you interested, Gradey Dick has one of those built-for-broadcast backstories too. You know the kind…”Ryan Fitzpatrick played his football at Harvard,”Matthew Stafford and Clayton Kershaw went to high school together,” “Antonio Gates played college basketball…”

Dick’s go to story will be about his mom, Carmen, and her accomplishments. Carmen (Jaspers) Dick was a star on the hardwood at Iowa State. She’s 6’6, scored more than 1,000 points for the Cyclones and is still among the all-time leaders in points scored in Iowa Girls high school basketball.

Carmen Jaspers (1986-89) established a school record when she made all 15 free throw attempts vs. Kansas on Feb. 13, 1988.#TBT #OnceACycloneAlwaysACyclone pic.twitter.com/RoTGrfJ9zA — Cyclone Letterwinners (@isuletterwinner) December 22, 2022

You can almost see the broadcasters salivating now.

Newest Raptor Already Knows How To Market Himself

Still not convinced that we’ll be seeing plenty of Dick (hey now!) stateside, even though he’ll soon reside in Toronto? Well, Dick’s been ahead of the game. During his standout freshman campaign with the Jayhawks, he capitalized on NIL and his own Big Gradey Dick Energy. Alongside Charlie Hustle Co., Dick released t-shirts in his likeness.

The shirts featured an animated version of Dick suited-up, wearing shades, spinning a basketball on his finger. “Big Energy” and a printed version of Dick’s autograph accompany the design.

Gradey Dick should be a popular name on and off the court, soon. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

The only thing Gradey’s currently missing – likely not for long – is some social media arm candy and a cheesy local tv ad. If Dick lands those, he’ll prove to be stiff competition for fellow NBA players seeking to increase their own popularity.

