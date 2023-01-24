Kansas Freshman Capitalizes On Big Gradey Dick Energy With T-Shirt Release

Kansas might suck, but at least they love Dick. Gradey Dick that is. Though the Jayhawks have dropped three-straight games, including Monday night’s six-point loss to Baylor, freshman Gradey Dick has stood out. He’s averaging nearly 15 points per game and has quickly become a fan favorite.

Now, Dick is incentivizing his popularity by pounding out a t-shirt for profit. On Monday, Dick and Kansas-based apparel company, Charlie Hustle Co., released “Big Gradey Dick Energy” shirts online. The shirts feature an animated version of Dick suited-up, wearing shades, spinning a basketball on his finger. “Big Energy” and a printed version of Dick’s autograph accompany the design.

Grabbing one of these tees is a sure-fire way to tell anyone and everyone that you love Dick.

Gradey Dick t-shirts were put on sale Monday.

Gradey Dick Has Made An Instant Impact At Kansas

It didn’t take long for Kansas, then the rest of the country, to notice Gradey Dick. He came to Lawrence as one of the nation’s top recruits, having been named Gatorade National Player of the Year. He wasted little time finding a spot within the Jayhawks starting lineup.

In early December he signed an NIL deal with Adidas. Now, he has a t-shirt in his likeness to pair with his three stripe life.

And it probably doesn’t hurt that Latto’s “Big Energy” is still in regular radio rotation, coinciding with Gradey Dick’s energetic play for Kansas. In addition to scoring, Dick’s been filling up the stat sheet. The 6’8 guard is shooting better than 43% from three, nearly 83% from the line and also grabbing more than five boards a game.

Gradey Dick is a fan favorite for Kansas as a true freshman. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images).

T-Shirt Is Labeled ‘Big Gradey Dick Energy’

One would assume that the Dick family must be thrilled with Charlie Hustle Company’s latest t-shirt drop. Rather than shell out big bucks for a Number 4 Kansas jersey to support their relative, they can pluck down $36 for a 50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon tee. And best of all, this shirt will likely fit Dick’s of all shapes and sizes. Short Dick’s, long Dick’s, fat Dick’s, doesn’t matter.

These shirts range in size from XS to XXXL for all the big Dick’s out there.

Per Charlie Hustle’s description: “We’ve got that big Gradey Dick energy! Inspired by a University Daily Kansan newspaper headline, this officially licensed Gradey Dick t-shirt is perfect for cheering on your favorite player all season long.”

I’m certainly no fashionista, but these Dick shirts seem tough to beat.

