Non-Binary SNL Cast Member Lectures Audience On Trans Rights For Kids

Remember when “Saturday Night Live” used to be funny?

Me neither.

In a microcosm of the lunacy that is 2023, the “comedy” sketch show introduced its first non-binary cast member, who used the platform to advocate for trans rights for kids.

The “Weekend Update” skit starts with Molly Kearney being lowered from the ceiling in a harness.

“I’m not gonna lie, this harness is pretty tight and my groin area is beefed,” Kearney said. “I’ve been hung up by my genitals for far too long, and I’m starting to feel like a frickin’ Republican lawmaker.”

And here we go.

Then, the activist disguised as a comedian got serious.

“Restricting Health Care for Kids,” Kearney began. “For some reason, there’s something about the word ‘trans’ that makes people forget the word ‘kids.’ If you don’t care about trans kids’ lives, it means you don’t care about fricking kids’ lives.”

Of course, Kearney’s referring to the recent laws that limit or ban medical gender transition for minors. So far 13 states have enacted such laws, and nearly two dozen others are considering it.

Then, Kearney ascends back into the ceiling delivering a message to all the kids out there. Kids who are probably not watching as 12:20 a.m. ET.

“What’s happening, kids, is wrong and you don’t need to be scared. Our job is to protect you and your job is to focus on being a kid. It’s kind of like me flying in the SNL sky,” Kearney said. “There’s a bunch of dudes asking you about your crotch and controlling where you’re allowed to pee. But if you just hang on, you’ll look up and realize you’re flying, kid.”

A regular Mr. Rogers up there.

We’ll set aside Molly Kearney’s poor Chris Farley impersonation and focus on the issue at hand.

According to Kearney, not allowing 13-year-olds chop off their breasts or genitals is “restricting health care.” Not allowing an 8-year-old to take body- and life-altering drugs is “wrong.”

Kearney also said a kid’s job is to “focus on being a kid.”

But contrary to the nonsense SNL cast members are spewing, the best way to let kids be kids is not to slam gender ideology down their throat.

If they want to chop off their body parts, they can decide that once their brains are fully developed.

The SNL skit was more than just un-funny. It was disturbing.

Why is it so important to these people to mutilate, castrate and sterilize children and make them dependent on pharmaceutical treatment for their entire lives?

And activists like Molly Kearney really think they’re the good guys.