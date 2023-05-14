WATCH: Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III Reacts To Commanders Sale On-Air, And He Is Beyond Ecstatic

Videos by OutKick

There were a lot of people who were very excited about the news that the Washington Commanders had been sold. The difference for ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is that he was on television when he caught wind of this news.

The former No.2-overall pick for the then-Redskins back in 2012 couldn’t help but show his excitement that the franchise’s Snyder era was in the rearview mirror.

Overjoyed FOR THE FANS of the Washington Commanders and it’s players. The fans will come back, the team will be a winner again , the players will get the facilities they deserve and the Washington Commanders will rise back to prominence under the leadership of Josh Harris’s Group pic.twitter.com/xFumX0ZiDE — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 12, 2023

Oh my gosh, it feels, ‘Yes, yes yes, c’mon man!'” Griffin said.

He went on to try and elaborate on what exactly that meant. However, his sheer excitement appeared to get the best of him once again.

“Listen, the fans– I’m sorry, I’m sorry let me calm down,” he said. “The fans have been waiting for this moment for — it feels like a decade.”

Well, if fans have been waiting on Snyder to sell the team ever since he took over, then it has been well over two decades.

After finishing up on air, Griffin laid out his thoughts in a tweet that accompanied his reaction to the news.

“Overjoyed FOR THE FANS of the Washington Commanders and it’s players,” He wrote. The fans will come back, the team will be a winner again , the players will get the facilities they deserve and the Washington Commanders will rise back to prominence under the leadership of Josh Harris’s Group.”

Griffin was responsible for arguably the most exciting season during the disastrous Snyder era that included just two playoff wins and a three 10-win seasons since he bought the franchise in 1999. RG3 was supposed to be the savior — and every Redskins/Commanders fan will remember the magical 2012-2013 campaign where the Heisman trophy winner led the team to its first NFC East title since 1999. He was the catalyst to one of the 10-win campaigns during Snyders run of more than two decades in DC.

Griffin closed out his rookie year with 3,2000 passing yards and another 815 on the ground. He threw for 20 touchdowns, ran for another seven and finished with a passer rating of 102.4, setting the new record for a rookie at the time.

In the same draft class as Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson, RG3 closed out the season

Griffin spent the first three seasons of his promising, but then injury-plagued career in Washington. He played 37 games for the franchise, 35 of which he started. His instant success was enough to earn NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year — and for the first time since Snyder took the reins — there was hope and optimism in the nation’s capital.

In front of an electric crowd at FedEx Field, Griffin led Washington to an early 14-0 in their first playoff matchup against the Seahawks on Jan. 6, 2013. The team ended up losing, eliminating them from the postseason.

But the dual-threat savior in Washington went down in a heap while trying to recover a bad snap on to end his season—one who rescued his team from years of ineptitude—was unfairly cut short. He was never the same after, battling injury after injury and was eventually replaced by Kirk Cousins in 2015.

But Griffin is still beloved by all Washington fans, and while he and Snyder reportedly had a close-knit relationship during his tenure in D.C., he has a perspective no fan or other player does of the behind-the-scenes happenings from his access while on the team.

And he’s spot on, echoing the feeling of every fan who never truly believed the worst owner in the history of sports would ever sell.

He wasn’t the only person with ties to the team that seemed pleased with the news. Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs released a statement in which he praised incoming owner Josh Harris.

It’s Christmas in D.C. and it’s clear former stars, fans and even casual NFL followers are thrilled about the official announcement that dropped Friday.

Now we will see if Washington can return to the glory days. Time will tell.

