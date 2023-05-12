Legendary Coach Joe Gibbs Comments On Official Commanders Sale, Doesn’t Mention Dan Snyder

Videos by OutKick

Few if any coaches are more synonymous with the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders than Joe Gibbs. With news long-time owner Dan Snyder has finally sold the team, it’s fitting that Gibbs would offer a statement.

Gibbs revealed that he had met with the leader of the team’s new ownership group, Josh Harris, during the sale process.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted Gibbs’ statement to Twitter.

“I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Josh Harris and the leadership team during this process and fully support his efforts to lead the new ownership group of the Commanders,” Gibbs said. “The NFL has grown a great deal since my time as a coach in this League, but what hasn’t changed is my belief that with great leadership from the top, the drive to win on the field and a commitment to culture – championship teams are created.

“Josh and his team share these values and I am committed to doing what I can to re-connect this great franchise to the community, fanbase, and alumni.”

Gibbs had two separate stints leading the then-Washington Redskins. His first stint with the team ran from 1981 to 1992 and included 3 Super Bowl wins on 4 trips.

Gibss returned to the team in 2004 and stayed through the 2007 season.

Of course, Gibbs isn’t just a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he’s also a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Joe Gibbs Racing is one of the most successful teams in the NASCAR Cup Series and has won 5 championships.

