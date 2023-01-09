Robert Griffin III Accuses Texans Of Being Racist After Firing Lovie Smith

It was inevitable that someone in legacy media was going to accuse the Houston Texans of being a racist organization after the team fired Lovie Smith on Sunday. To no surprise, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III was the first to point the finger.

According to Griffin III, the Texans ‘used’ Smith and former head coach David Culley to tank. The fact that Smith and Culley are both black men rubs the former Heisman Trophy winner the wrong way.

Robert Griffin III thinks the Texans are a racist organization.

By RGIII’s moronic logic, it would have been fine for the Texans to ‘use’ a white coach to tank, but since Smith and Culley are black it makes Houston’s decision to fire them a wrong one, and in his mind, racist.

Culley went 4-13 as the Texans’ head coach a year ago and Smith followed that with a 3-13-1 record this season. It’s also worth noting that the Texans needed to lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to secure the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, they won 32-31.

That is the opposite of tanking.

If Griffin’s point was centered solely around the fact that both Culley and Smith were only given one season to turn things around, that would be fine, but he had to make it about race.

Griffin’s ridiculous tweet unsurprisingly aligns with his employer’s as ESPN was sure to note that Culley and Smith are both black men in its report of the news:

“Culley and Smith were the only Black coaches in the franchise’s history, and now Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins), Robert Saleh (New York Jets) and Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders) remain as the only head coaches of color,” ESPN was sure to point out.

Lovie Smith and David Culley were bad hires to begin with – as the record now reflects – and it had absolutely nothing to do with the color of their skin.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris