Robert Griffin III Accuses Texans Of Being Racist After Firing Lovie Smith

It was inevitable that someone in legacy media was going to accuse the Houston Texans of being a racist organization after the team fired Lovie Smith on Sunday. To no surprise, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III was the first to point the finger.
According to Griffin III, the Texans ‘used’ Smith and former head coach David Culley to tank. The fact that Smith and Culley are both black men rubs the former Heisman Trophy winner the wrong way.
By RGIII’s moronic logic, it would have been fine for the Texans to ‘use’ a white coach to tank, but since Smith and Culley are black it makes Houston’s decision to fire them a wrong one, and in his mind, racist.
Culley went 4-13 as the Texans’ head coach a year ago and Smith followed that with a 3-13-1 record this season. It’s also worth noting that the Texans needed to lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to secure the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, they won 32-31.
That is the opposite of tanking.
If Griffin’s point was centered solely around the fact that both Culley and Smith were only given one season to turn things around, that would be fine, but he had to make it about race.
READ: ROBERT GRIFFIN III MAKES ON-AIR SLIP OFFENSIVE TO BLACK PEOPLE
Griffin’s ridiculous tweet unsurprisingly aligns with his employer’s as ESPN was sure to note that Culley and Smith are both black men in its report of the news:
“Culley and Smith were the only Black coaches in the franchise’s history, and now Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins), Robert Saleh (New York Jets) and Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders) remain as the only head coaches of color,” ESPN was sure to point out.
Lovie Smith and David Culley were bad hires to begin with – as the record now reflects – and it had absolutely nothing to do with the color of their skin.
Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris
3 CommentsLeave a Reply
Lovie Smith is just another in a long line of coaches that are amazing defensive or offensive coordinators but horrific head coaches. Norv Turner, Wade Phillips, Dan Quinn, and maybe even the moronic Rex Ryan are decent examples. Just as RG3 is a perfect example of the demand for racism outstripping its supply.
RG3 is a clown. Why blacks always have to go to the race card….The boy who called wolf…
These idiots don’t realize that they actually diminish actual accounts of racism when they call this BS.
We’re the Bears racist for firing Smith? Illinois? He’s been a loser everywhere he has been a head coach. I could have told you it would end quickly. RG3 must be trying to get in good with the ESPN bosses. I had heard he was somewhat conservative? Didn’t blacks attack him in the past for being “fake black”?