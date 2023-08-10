WATCH: Ball Gets Stuck Inside Fenway Park’s Green Monster

Videos by OutKick

The Green Monster giveth, and the Green Monster taketh away.

Every baseball player and fan knows that Boston’s Fenway Park outfield wall, nicknamed “the Green Monster,” is an absolute terror for the actual gameplay of the sport. The wall looks like a drunk Bostonian made it – with zig-zags and all sorts of weird dimensions.

And then, BOOM!

Out of nowhere you have the Monster itself sprouting up at 37-feet for some unknown reason.

And just when you thought you’d seen everything that could possibly happen with that giant colossal of a structure at a baseball stadium, last night said “hold my Boston Lager.”

During the second inning of Wednesday’s Red Sox – Royals game, Kansas City center fielder Kyle Isbel hit a line drive that ended up getting stuck in one of the Green Monster’s lights.

Say what?

The ball got stuck inside the lights in the Green Monster 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YlGZVJlROl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 9, 2023

GREEN MONSTER TOOK A RUN AWAY

After the ball hit the wall, Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida spun around twice trying to find it on the field.

Sorry Matasaka, those same geniuses that built the Monster in the first place also decided to use breakable glass for the lights as well, which caused the ball to get lodged inside.

Eventually, Matasaka realized what happened and threw his hands up in the air and the umpires ruled the hit a ground rule double, causing the scoring run from first to return to third base.

Red Sox broadcaster Joe Castiglione said during the television broadcast that he’s never seen a ball get stuck like that in his 41-years of calling games.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora couldn’t believe what he saw.

“We go over the rules and they always talk about if the ball gets stuck in the Monster, and I’m like, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ But it did,” Cora said.

"I was like, something finally going our way, I guess."



Alex Cora on a fly ball landing in the Green Monster light and taking a run off the board in the Red Sox 4-3 win over the Royals. #RedSox | https://t.co/jyk3EsbxuY pic.twitter.com/jmx6L4hzSa — NESN (@NESN) August 10, 2023

GREEN MONSTER HELPED RED SOX WIN

In the end, that one run would end up costing the Royals – they fell to the Red Sox 4-3.

Boston remains a half game in front of the last place Yankees in the American League East.

As for the Red Sox operations crew, someone’s going to have to answer as to why they are using breakable glass in the outfield where players can easily run into it when they dive into the wall. Hell, Aaron Judge was out for months and all he did was stub his toe on a small piece of Dodgers Stadium outfield concrete!

I mean, the potential for another blood incident at Fenway could be just one pitch away! (Sorry, Curt Schilling).