Red Sox Base Running Gaffe Leads To Game-Ending Double-Play

The Boston Red Sox showed a little too much hustle on the base paths and it wound up costing them the game on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, the Red Sox found themselves down by 1 to the Blue Jays, with the score sitting at 5-4.

Catcher Connor Wong was at the plate with 1 out and runners on first and second hoping to put an end to this game. Wong swung at the 1-0 pitch from Erik Swanson and got just about all of it, blasting it to deep left-center field.

As soon as they heard the crack, baserunners Reese McGuire and Luis Urias took off from second and first respectively.

It looked like that ball had the legs to get out of the park even as it headed straight for the Green Monster.

However, Blue Jays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier got on his horse (not his bike, unfortunately; someone stole that) and hauled it at the wall.

This posed a problem for the Red Sox because, by the time that high fly ball was in Kiermaier’s mitt, McGuire was about halfway down the third baseline.

Whoops.

The Blue Jays take advantage of the Red Sox base running miscue to end the game with a 5-4 win pic.twitter.com/VcExJyzQEr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 5, 2023

Of course, Kiermaier fired the ball to Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal who touched second to complete the game-ending double play.

That’s A Rough Loss For The Red Sox

If you watch that video, you can hear the air get sucked out of Fenway when the crowd realized a hit that looked like a walk-off definitely wasn’t.

You’d think the Red Sox baserunners would’ve hung around a little bit to see what happened with that ball. Seems to me a lot of Little League teams would know to do that.

Of course, people on Twitter, or X, or whatever it’s going to be called this week were quick to have some fun at Boston’s expense.

Lol pumping his fist celebrating and not even looking back at the play. What a weirdo — Kenzo Jrue (@Dr_Jrue) August 5, 2023

LAST PLACE RED SOX LMFAO — Jacob (@Jacobvanden3) August 5, 2023

Chalk it up to a bit of a brain fart, but that’s a brutal way to lose a game.

