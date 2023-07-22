Fenway Park Floods Friday Night During Red Sox-Mets Game While Pantless Boston Fans Belly-Flop In Corridors

Videos by OutKick

It was absolute SCENES last night in Boston as an onslaught of torrential downpours turned Fenway Park into a water park.

Fans who attended the Red Sox-Mets game eventually found themselves in a rain delay in the fourth inning as conditions continued getting worst.

With nothing else to do and unaware that the game was eventually going to be called, some clearly sober and definitely not drunk fans began taking matters into their own hands by putting on a show for everyone to enjoy by going absolutely crazy in the flooded spaces.

SOX RAIN DELAYS GO HARD pic.twitter.com/ZtbJaeWm1r — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 22, 2023

FENWAY PARK WAS FLOODING EVERYWHERE

Multiple videos have gone viral of (mostly bros) jumping, sliding, dancing, swimming, and belly flopping through the massive amount of water that was filling the Fenway Park corridors.

At one point someone decided to strip down to boxers and take a plunge all for the sake of a round of applause. I’d love to know how he’s doing this morning. You just know at some point as the alcohol started wearing off, he had to have been like “I immediate regret what I’ve done… and also, where are my pants?”

This is Fenway Park, not a scene from Titanic.



(📹: @Boy9Danny)pic.twitter.com/AnQTg9C63u — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) July 22, 2023

THE RED SOX-METS GAME WAS POSTPONED AFTER TWO HOURS

What’s crazy about the whole thing is that for some reason nobody called the game earlier. It’s not like the rain was going to subside. You’d think once there was oh, I don’t know, multiple inches of water in various stairwells that the powers that be would call the game. Instead? They waited more than two hours to let Red Sox fans be Red Sox fans on a summer Friday night and let chaos ensue.

Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner tweeted this hilarious video while mocking whomever from Major League Baseball that thought the players could “play through the rain.” Turner looks like a new cast member of Deadliest Catch with these pants. Oh wait, they are plastic garbage bags because that’s how bad it was.

I thought we could have played through it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zl6Cop5864 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) July 22, 2023

We’ll see just how good Fenway’s sewer system is in just a few hours as the game is set to resume this afternoon with the Mets up 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning.