Watch: Airline Passengers Celebrate End Of Mask Mandate

It was a wild night of celebrations in the sky Monday as airline passengers around the country learned they would no longer be required to wear masks as the federal mandate was overturned by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle.

United Airlines wasted no time in eliminating the mask rule and other airlines soon followed.

“Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s mask requirements) or at U.S. airports,” United said in a statement.

For those passengers who were in the middle of traveling, word came down as they were sitting on airplanes. Pilots were the first to break the news that the flight crew would no longer be required to lecture passengers about masks.

WATCH: Passengers aboard @AmericanAir erupt in cheers after the pilot announces the mask mandate has been lifted.



A historic day! pic.twitter.com/tASIA3cmRW — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) April 19, 2022

It wasn’t just airlines that lifted the mask mandate. Uber announced it will no longer require riders and drivers to mask up. Amtrak has has also joined the party. Airports have also started to announce they will no longer require masks.

The TSA announced Monday that it will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate which has led to airports across the country no only ending their own mask rules, but in Denver, mask signage will also be history.

Onboard @delta JFK-SFO this eve and we've received confirmation of the #COVID19 #mask news prior to pushing from the gate. pic.twitter.com/kw1wNKiNuH — Dave Studinski (@dpstud) April 18, 2022