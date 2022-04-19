No Mask, No Problem: Uber Drops Requirement

Following the lead of airlines and public transit before them, ride share giant Uber announced this morning that masks will no longer be required for drivers or riders.

“As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area,” the company said in an early morning statement.

Uber’s long overdue decision comes less than 24 hours after a federal judge in Florida overturned the mask mandate put in place by the Biden administration, deeming it “unlawful.”

Up until Tuesday’s announcement, Uber required both drivers and riders to mask up, vaccinated or not. Their silly stance lasted nearly two years and became so extreme that at times, riders even needed to submit a real-time photo of themselves wearing a mask before accepting a ride.

#New Uber announces that as of today, masks are no longer required for riders and drivers. This comes after a federal judge struck down the CDC’s recent extension of the federal mask mandate for transportation. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/AhIB7mWblG — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) April 19, 2022

Those still living in fear or wishing to hide behind the cosmetic theatre of masking can certainly still mask away on the drive to their destination. Uber stresses that riders are free to make their own choices, and anyone who remains uneasy about a mask-free ride is also free to find another mode of transportation.

“Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” Uber’s statement continued. “And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

