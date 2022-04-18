Federal Judge Overturns Mask Mandate For Public Travel, Airplanes

A federal judge in Florida on Monday overturned the mask mandate for public transit, as well as airlines, vacating the Biden administration’s nation-wide directive in the process.

The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who argued that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its authority with the mandate.

JUST IN – U.S. federal judge declares CDC's mask mandate for planes and trains unlawful.https://t.co/E6fHnsSHAu pic.twitter.com/gfJP9dEGMY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 18, 2022

“The ruling comes less than a week after the CDC had decided to extend the mandate for 15 days, amid a rise in Covid infections nationwide due to the more contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant,” wrote Spencer Kimball of CNBC.

Many local governments across the U.S. had already lifted mask mandates, but the CDC reached a decision just last week to extend the federal mandate for public transportation to at least May 3. Mizelle, however, indicated that the CDC needs to slow its roll.

Meanwhile, the CDC contended that it needed time to figure out if the rise in reported COVID-19 cases will mean more hospitalizations. All of it is a case of more guesswork by the agency.

It had no immediate comment on the decision, telling Fox News that the “CDC doesn’t comment on pending litigation.”

“The CDC recently changed the metrics that underpin its public health recommendations, placing a greater emphasis on hospitalizations rather than relying mostly on infections,” Kimball wrote. “Under the CDC’s current guidance, most Americans live in areas where they no longer need to wear masks indoors.”