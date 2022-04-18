Just In: Airlines Drop Masking Requirement After Federal Mandate Is Overturned

You can’t spell USA without United.

Announced Monday, United Airlines officially dropped its mask mandate for passengers, effective immediately after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled against the federal masking mandate for public transportation.

As a result, masks on public transportation, such as airline travel, will no longer be required.

“Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s mask requirements) or at U.S. airports,” read the company’s statement.

Alaska Airlines quickly followed United’s direction by dropping their mask mandate — putting the remaining major airlines on the clock.

Alaska Airlines has also announced they will no longer enforce any mask mandate. You’re on the clock @SouthwestAir @Delta @AmericanAir @JetBlue & others. There is no longer any legal requirement for masks on airlines in this country. End them. Now. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 18, 2022

Alaska Airlines’ VP of Safety and Security, Max Tidwell, announced the encouraging news.

“It has been a long 24 months with nearly constant change. I could not be prouder of our frontline employees who have handled every pivot focusing on safety and the care we’re known for,” noted the exec. “We’re also thankful for our guests who remained considerate, patient and stood by us throughout every twist and turn.”

JUST IN – U.S. federal judge declares CDC's mask mandate for planes and trains unlawful.https://t.co/E6fHnsSHAu pic.twitter.com/gfJP9dEGMY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 18, 2022

OutKick’s Sam Amico relayed that the CDC’s masking order was overturned after the Florida court decision.

On Monday’s episode of OutKick the Show, Clay Travis praised the federal judge’s move and called out the wokesters begging for longer restrictions.

“If you are still wearing a mask, and if you think it’s still protecting you, you are an imbecile who doesn’t understand basic science,” Clay noted

United Airlines announces that effective immediately they will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate on their flights anywhere in the country. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 18, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

