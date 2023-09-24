Washington State Coach Rips Lee Corso For GameDay Comments Even Though Nobody Can Really Understand Him

Videos by OutKick

At the young age of 88, Lee Corso still packs a punch. Does he know where he is half the time? Debatable. But the longtime College GameDay star still strikes a nerve despite us barely being able to understand him.

Don’t believe me? Well then ask Washington State head coach Jake Dickert, who was FIRED UP over Corso calling the WSU-Oregon State game Saturday night the “No One Watches Bowl.”

Well, the internet thinks that’s what he said. We’re not really sure, because — as I just said — you can’t really understand Lee Corso most of the time anymore. Here’s angry Jake Dickert, followed by Corso’s comments:

Jake Dickert was fired up about the lack of respect shown to WSU on ESPN this morning saying Lee Corso called today’s game the “No one watches Bowl” This is 1:32 well worth your time to hear Coach fight for his team pic.twitter.com/l9zZfhiUK2 — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) September 24, 2023

You are correct. I couldn't get the video but here's the audio. pic.twitter.com/3n1RXfLcU1 — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) September 24, 2023

Lee Corso strikes a nerve at 88

I mean, do you understand what I mean now? Lee Corso is a tough listen at this point. Not his fault and I actually love the fact that he’s still on GameDay at 88 because he’s sort of a loose cannon now.

Last week, he accidentally made a dirty sex joke about Colorado and the entire crew giggled for 30 seconds after because it was just Corso being Corso.

You can get away with that stuff when you’re 88, not 38. That’s why Lee Corso is still the GOAT.

So, to me, it sounds like he says the “No One Wants Us Bowl,’ which is sort of true. Not Lee Corso’s fault the Pac-12 and college football are an absolute mess right now.

And by the way, it was a great game out west last night, The Cougs won, 38-35, despite a furious rally by Oregon State in the fourth quarter. I personally didn’t watch because I was at a wine bar from 9:30-11:30 and that was that.

But I would’ve watched had I not crushed four red wines and the biggest charcuterie platter you’ve ever seen.

So, bottom line: Being angry at 88-year-old Lee Corso is sort of pointless. But also firing the fellas up with a little postgame rant ain’t the worst thing, either.

I see all winners here. Except the NCAA and the Pac-12 and the state of things right now. No winners there.

Go Cougs, though!