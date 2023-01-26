Washington State Coach Lands Extension After Finishing One Game Above .500

Washington State football coach Jake Dickert isn’t going anywhere.

The head coach of the Cougars finished the season 7-6, and that was good enough to land him a new deal with the program.

Washington State AD Pat Chun announced Wednesday that Dickert has agreed to an extension through the 2027 season.

Washington State announces extension for football coach Jake Dickert. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jake Dickert earns a new deal.

“We have watched Jake Dickert reset the foundation of WSU Football that prioritizes family, selflessness, toughness, leadership and the total development of the young men on our football team. Coach Dickert and the football staff strive to positively impact all those who come in contact with WSU Football. We are fortunate to have Coach Dickert leading Cougar football for many years to come,” Chun told fans in the program’s announcement.

Financial details aren’t known at this time. His previous deal was for $13.5 million over five years, according to the Star Herald.

Jake Dickert lands an extension at Washington State. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

While scoring an extension after a 7-6 season might seem a bit weird, it’s important to remember Washington State isn’t an easy place to win at.

Since 2010, the Cougars have just one double digit win season. It’s a notoriously difficult place to recruit to and win at.

Over the past two seasons, he’s 10-9. Great? Far from it, but he’s definitely stable. Sometimes when you’re a program like WSU, that’s all you can hope for. At the very least, it’s a solid foundation.

Jake Dickert agrees to extension with Washington State. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Now, the question is where will he go from here. If he can stack a few 8-4 seasons together, the Cougars will really be cooking with gas. Jake Dickert will be a hero in Pullman if he can consistently win eight games a season.