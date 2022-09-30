Washington State Basketball Player Diagnosed With Cancer

Myles Rice, a redshirt freshman guard on Washington State’s basketball team, announced Thursday that’s he’s been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He will be out indefinitely as he battles cancer.

“Sometimes we never understand why, but we must trust God’s plan,” Rice wrote in a message shared through through WSU’s Twitter account. “Recently I received some devastating news that I have been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will interrupt my 2022-23 basketball season.”

“I will beat this heinous disease and will use my success to be a positive inspiration and uplifting testimony for others,” Rice continued. “I’m aware I cannot carry this burden by myself, so I’m accepting all prayers and all well wishes as WE beat this.”

Rice, 19, redshirted last season after coming to the school as a three-star recruit out of Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard was also a top-50 guard in his class according to 247 Sports, and in line to contribute this season.

Per the Mayo Clinic, Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system.

In Hodgkin’s lymphoma, white blood cells called lymphocytes grow out of control, causing swollen lymph nodes and growths throughout the body.

The clinic also added that advances in treatment gives people “a chance for a full recovery,” while the American Cancer Society says the 5-year survival rate for Hodgkin’s lymphoma is 88%.

Shortly after the announcement, WSU fans and others showed an outpouring of support for the young guard, giving over $1,000 in donations to the GoFundMe page.

As of Friday morning, over $5,000 of the $60,000 had been raised.