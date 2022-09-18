NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. Fortunately, he is currently cancer-free and is feeling better than ever.

Sharpe, who battled the disease privately, spoke out about his diagnosis on Fox NFL Sunday during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. He said that he was approached by Janssen to be part of the ‘Talk That Talk’ campaign. It encourages men, particularly Black men, to get screened for prostate cancer on a regular basis.

And at the time that it approached Sharpe, Janssen did not know that he had been diagnosed. It made for the perfect opportunity for him to tell his story.

Sharpe explained that his father, and other family members have died from cancer. That led him to start getting regular screenings when he retired from the NFL. In turn, the early cancer detection may have saved his life and he wants to help others do the same.

“Too many families are losing their brothers, their fathers, their uncles, their grandfathers – pillars of our homes – to the disease,” Sharpe said. “Talk That Talk is an incredible opportunity to help save lives by getting more people to have these crucial conversations. With each other and our doctors, no matter how difficult it is. I’ve been so blessed many times over in life – with my career and my family – and I want to use it to help save lives.”

Here is Sharpe’s full appearance on Fox NFL Sunday:

For Sharpe to tell his story on a show that reaches upwards of five million households was special. Hopefully, those at home will see that if it can happen to an NFL Hall of Famer, it can happen to them. If even one person goes and gets screened, Sharpe is making a difference.