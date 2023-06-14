Washington Nationals Pitcher Trevor Williams Speaks Out Again On Dodgers’ Drag Group Controversy

Videos by OutKick

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams has been one of the most prominent voices against the Dodgers’ offensive decision making.

The team infamously decided to present an award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic drag group, at their pride night game.

After an much-deserved public outcry, they relented, seemingly following sanity and common sense.

But almost immediately, far left sportswriters and activist groups went after the Dodgers, demanding the drag group be invited back.

And sure enough, the Dodgers caved, in the process revealing who they value most.

Some players, including the team’s ace, Clayton Kershaw, spoke out against their decision. But none more vociferously than Nationals starter Trevor Williams.

Williams issued a statement on Twitter that received widespread attention, condemning the team.

“A Major League Baseball game is a place where people from all walks of life should feel welcomed, something I greatly respect and support. This is the purpose of different themed nights hosted by the organization, including Pride Night,” Williams wrote. “To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization.”

Now he’s speaking out again, expanding on why he believes the award sends the wrong message.

Trevor Williams Eloquently Explains The Problems With Dodgers’ Offensive Choice

Williams sat down with Colm Flynn for an interview where he was asked about his decision to speak out.

“Before I hit send [on the tweet], you try to do as much research as you can. You see the horrific videos that were posted of them. You read about what they’re trying to do. There’s things that are deeply offensive to us. And then you see that, well, they’re doing these things, they’re raising money for this that and the other. They’ve been doing it for over 30 years. But there’s a point where the Dodgers reinvited them after knowing very well what they’ve been doing for the last 30 years,” Williams said.

For the first time @MeLlamoTrevor sits down for an interview after his tweet was viewed 20 million times, calling out the LA @Dodgers for honouring a group he says make a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of his religion. pic.twitter.com/Omyre0RYrt — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) June 14, 2023

“At that point, I looked at the Dodgers’ code of conduct and it said, ‘You cannot wear anything or say anything that goes against anybody’s age, gender, creed, religion.’ At that point, this is going against their code of conduct. It’s a blatant anti-Catholic message that they’re sending, regardless of how much good they’ve been doing in their community.”

“When I saw how deeply offensive it was — doing awful things to the cross — it became a point where these negatives should not be honored, and they shouldn’t be mocking a certain group.”

“I think anyone with two eyes and a brain, they’re mocking the religious habits of nuns. They’re mocking what we hold most deeply, and our core convictions, they’re blatantly mocking it,” Williams said.

Williams nailed the problem with the Dodgers choosing this particular group to reward.

Had there been a group raising money for community groups while mocking Islam, they’d be heavily criticized or ostracized. But because they’re mocking Christians to raise money, it’s worthy of celebration.

He also correctly highlighted the hypocrisy in the Dodgers own code of conduct. Religious people and Catholic leaders are repeatedly telling the team that this is offensive to their beliefs.

The Dodgers simply don’t care.

Dodgers Put Politics First

As with many modern corporations, the Dodgers quite simply value left wing political allegiance higher than most other off-field concerns.

Offending the left, exemplified by sportswriters and activist groups, is unacceptable. So they chose to offend millions of Angelenos and Dodgers fans instead.

Williams is one of the few courageous baseball players to speak up against what’s almost certainly an unpopular decision.

Maybe if more players had been willing to stand up for sanity and common sense, the team would have quietly changed course.

But unfortunately their political preferences will continue to come first.

OutKick will be at the Dodgers’ pride night game on Friday to report on reactions to this offensive group