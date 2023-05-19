Washington DC Requiring Masks For 12 Hour Bar Exam Despite New Study Suggesting They’re Harmful

Videos by OutKick

The Washington DC bar exam is going to require masks, despite years of evidence confirming they don’t stop respiratory viruses.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the organization administering the bar exam in DC sent a memo to upcoming test takers announcing their anti-science decision.

“At this time applicants will be required to wear a mask fully covering their mouth and nose during the exam,” the memo from the DC Court of Appeals said, according to the Free Beacon.

Despite mask mandates thankfully ending throughout society, blue areas are obviously unwilling to stop their absurd devotion to pseudoscience.

DC in particular has a long history of dangerous overreach when it comes to nonsensical COVID policies.

For most of 2022, the District threatened students with expulsion if they didn’t get vaccinated. Despite the vaccines failing to prevent transmission or infection, and the lack of risk to young students.

Masks are even less justifiable given new research affirming they can be dangerously harmful when worn for extended periods.

Despite relentless promotion by “experts” like Dr. Fauci and organizations like the CDC.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 11: Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, removes his mask to give an opening statement at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

DC Bar Requiring Masks Despite Harmful Side Effects

This announcement comes as new research has shown that masks could be harmful when worn for an extended period of time.

The new evidence review, published in Cell, says that studies have shown mask wearers could have “difficulty concentrating as well as “reduced cognitive performance, impaired decision-making and reduced speed of cognitive solutions.”

Sounds perfect for taking a 12 hour bar exam that requires intense concentration and exceptional cognitive performance, doesn’t it?

OutKick founder Clay Travis discussed this nonsensical policy today on Fox News.

Hopped on with @DanaPerino & @BillHemmer this morning to talk Dodgers pride night, DC requiring masks to take the bar exam this July and an epic Dana reads sports. pic.twitter.com/tHJ7elFFuH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2023

Once again, this incident highlights how blue areas have totally committed to the endless facade of pandemic restrictions.

One school in New York was until recently masking young children outdoors, directly defying scientific evidence.

At this point it almost feels like the lack of evidence supporting mask wearing is the point. Democrats who run institutions know that they can enforce these policies, without complaint.

Major media outlets and public health authorities support their decisions and so they’re allowed to continue indefinitely.

If this absurdity doesn’t stop now, when will it ever?