Washington DC Requiring Masks For 12 Hour Bar Exam Despite New Study Suggesting They’re Harmful

The Washington DC bar exam is going to require masks, despite years of evidence confirming they don’t stop respiratory viruses.
The Washington Free Beacon reported that the organization administering the bar exam in DC sent a memo to upcoming test takers announcing their anti-science decision.
“At this time applicants will be required to wear a mask fully covering their mouth and nose during the exam,” the memo from the DC Court of Appeals said, according to the Free Beacon.
Despite mask mandates thankfully ending throughout society, blue areas are obviously unwilling to stop their absurd devotion to pseudoscience.
DC in particular has a long history of dangerous overreach when it comes to nonsensical COVID policies.
For most of 2022, the District threatened students with expulsion if they didn’t get vaccinated. Despite the vaccines failing to prevent transmission or infection, and the lack of risk to young students.
Masks are even less justifiable given new research affirming they can be dangerously harmful when worn for extended periods.
Despite relentless promotion by “experts” like Dr. Fauci and organizations like the CDC.
DC Bar Requiring Masks Despite Harmful Side Effects
This announcement comes as new research has shown that masks could be harmful when worn for an extended period of time.
The new evidence review, published in Cell, says that studies have shown mask wearers could have “difficulty concentrating as well as “reduced cognitive performance, impaired decision-making and reduced speed of cognitive solutions.”
Sounds perfect for taking a 12 hour bar exam that requires intense concentration and exceptional cognitive performance, doesn’t it?
OutKick founder Clay Travis discussed this nonsensical policy today on Fox News.
Once again, this incident highlights how blue areas have totally committed to the endless facade of pandemic restrictions.
One school in New York was until recently masking young children outdoors, directly defying scientific evidence.
At this point it almost feels like the lack of evidence supporting mask wearing is the point. Democrats who run institutions know that they can enforce these policies, without complaint.
Major media outlets and public health authorities support their decisions and so they’re allowed to continue indefinitely.
If this absurdity doesn’t stop now, when will it ever?
How matter how hard you try, it is still impossible to fix stupid.