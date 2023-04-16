New York School Somehow Refuses To Stop Masking Children Outdoors

Videos by OutKick

It’s April 2023 and as hard as it is to believe, some kids are still forced into masking outdoors.

David Zweig at The Free Press reported on the Elizabeth Ann Clune Montessori School in Ithaca, New York, and their refusal to let the pandemic end.

Massive amounts of evidence, data, and scientific reviews have confirmed that masks don’t work at preventing respiratory virus transmission.

But none of that is apparently enough to stop zealous administrators from forcing children into pointless masking.

One doctor, Dr. Beth Stein, had her children threatened with removal from school after she complained about the absurdity of outdoor masking.

Of course, even she was willing to accept the other ludicrous policies imposed the school imposed.

“I could tolerate most of the stuff — the teachers in N95s and face shields while standing behind plexiglass barriers, the 12 feet of distance for band members, the ban on singing ‘Happy Birthday’ in class,” she said. “I just wanted them to end the outdoor masking.”

If you’re asking how it’s possible for anyone to tolerate these measures, it shows the power of “expert” misinformation.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 11: Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, removes his mask to give an opening statement at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The committee will hear testimony about the federal response to COVID-19 and new, emerging variants. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Insanity of Endless Masking

The school’s obsession with masks undoubtedly started because administrators in many areas are unable to think for themselves.

Instead, they outsource decision making and critical thinking to politically similar “experts” and authority figures. Fauci and the CDC said masks work, against all the evidence, and so they must work.

But this school’s actions highlight the dangers of that approach.

Beyond the potentially harmful punishment of endless masking, they force the children to sit in silence at lunch. Seriously.

The New York Post covered what happened to Stein’s children, and it is absolutely horrifying.

“Stein’s 10-year-old daughter said kids in her class wanted so badly to converse during lunch that they invented their own sign language to communicate.”

Even in January 2023, the school forced parents to find a way to make masks that would allow their kids to play instruments while still covering their face.

Quite simply, it’s beyond unacceptable for adults to be doing this to kids. It was unacceptable in 2020, 2021 and 2022. It’s inexcusable in 2023.

Far from being apologetic for their purposeful disregard of science, the school seems proud of their response.

“Masking has been extremely effective in protecting our students and staff while they are on campus,” they told The Free Press.

How can any parent still be sending their child to school there?

The answer, depressingly, is that COVID revealed how many terrified, stunted adults there are in the world. People unwilling to question authority or prioritize evidence over politically motivated morality.

This school is the inevitable result of a much larger problem. One that clearly requires a lot more work to solve.