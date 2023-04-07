Another Study Confirms The Obvious: Masks Don’t Work

Videos by OutKick

The debate over masks should have been settled before it even started.

Years, decades even, of evidence had consistently shown that masks are completely ineffective at slowing the spread of respiratory viruses.

But the CDC, Dr. Fauci and other public health experts abandoned evidence in favor of blind hope, desperately searching for ways to “control” the pandemic.

As a result, the overwhelming majority of jurisdictions everywhere on earth mandated masks. Which then completely failed to have any noticeable impact on the COVID pandemic.

Real world data wasn’t enough to convince the “experts” to admit they were wrong. But then a gold standard evidence review also confirmed that there was no evidence showing masks worked to stop the coronavirus.

READ: NEW STUDY CONFIRMS THAT MASKS LIKELY DON’T WORK TO STOP COVID

But the media and their allies refused to accept even that publication as enough to admit masks don’t work.

Now there’s yet another study confirming what anyone who’s looked at the actual data and evidence has known for years: masks don’t work.

Yet for anyone hoping that’ll be enough to finally stop Dr. Fauci and his media partners from misrepresenting the evidence on masks, don’t count it.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, adjusts a Washington Nationals protective mask while arriving to a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Top federal health officials are expected to discuss efforts to get back to work and school during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images)

Study Results Clearly Debunk Masks, Even in Hospitals

One large hospital in London decided to examine the impact of the hospital’s policies on mask wearing.

They did so by studying whether masking whether the removal of masks was associated with a change in the rate of infections detected among hospital workers.

And after a lengthy examination, there was “no post-intervention identifiable trend.”

“In the context of a surge in SARS-CoV-2 infection (see figure 1), removal of the mask policy

was not associated with a statistically significant change in the rate of nosocomial

SARSCoV-2 infection in the study group (Incidence Rate Ratio (IRR) 1.11 95% CI: 0.52 to

2.33) and no post-intervention identifiable trend (IRR 1.01 95% CI: 0.93 to 1.10) to suggest a

delayed effect. The control group also found no immediate or delayed change in infection

rate (IRR 2.56 95% CI 0.55 to 11.81; IRR 1.08 95% CI 0.92 to 1.25 respectively) (See figure

2).”

In short, ending the policy made absolutely no difference to infection rates whatsoever.

Their conclusions also confirm reality, there is no evidence that masks work in a real-world setting. Even in hospitals.

“The real-world benefit of this mitigation measure in isolation is likely to be modest within a healthcare setting,” they explain.

None of it makes any difference.

It’s important to note as well that this study examined the one setting masks could have the made the biggest impact: hospitals.

Hospital staff and patients would wear higher quality surgical masks, if not N95’s. Compliance would also be strictly enforced while the policy was in effect.

It still didn’t matter. Because masks don’t work.

This study contributes to a growing body of evidence confirming masks don’t work. The question now is how much longer will “experts” and the media collude to purposefully ignore reality.