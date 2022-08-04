Students in Washington D.C. Who Don’t Get COVID Vaccine Will Be Expelled

Despite many jurisdictions across the world moving on from ineffective COVID restrictions, several parts of the United States refuse to let life return to normal.

This has taken the form of vaccine and booster mandates for healthy college students, rolling mask mandates or oppressive “quarantine” rules that keep kids out of school.

But a more destructive policy is rolling out in D.C., where school administrators are enforcing a COVID vaccine mandate that could force 40% of black students to miss school:

Even though D.C. is overwhelmingly left wing, with demonstrated concerns about achieving “equity,” or equal outcomes between races, the City Council appears to be moving forward with its discriminatory vaccine mandate.

These restrictions could cause worse consequences than missing school, as a new report from Town Hall explains:

“No student shall be admitted by a school unless the school has certification of COVID-19 immunization for that student or the student is exempted.”

While there are potential grounds for exemptions, during the pandemic it’s often been difficult for individuals to be granted permission, given administrators are often desperate to enforce their nonsensical rules.

Some might wonder if private school would be an option to avoid the draconian rules, but even that’s not possible in D.C. considering the mandate applies to all educational settings, even charter schools.

Students and parents will have a few weeks to comply with the absurdist, ideologically driven policy:

“A school shall permit a student to attend for not more than 20 school days while the school does not have certification of immunization for that student. If immunization requires a series of treatments that cannot be completed within the 20 school days, the student shall be permitted to attend school while the treatments are continuing if, within the 20 school days, the school receives written notification from whomever is administering it that the immunization is in progress.”

The fact that school officials and city bureaucrats are willing to continue these mandates, well after it’s been conclusively proven that the vaccines have no external benefit to others, is inexcusable.

Their unjustified panic and appeals to incompetent authority figures has caused incalculable damage to students through learning disruptions, ineffective masking and remote schooling.

Now they’re apparently willing to remove students from schools, causing further harm, for not complying with an indefensible mandate.

Just like most aspects of the pandemic response, politics easily outweigh science and evidence. Data can be safely ignored if there are opportunities to declare allegiance to liberal ideology.

Despite the blatant hypocrisy, D.C. appears poised to continue hurting kids to protect the needs of progressive adults.