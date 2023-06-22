Washington DC Bars Will Be Open For 24 Hours During Women’s World Cup

Videos by OutKick

The television schedule for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup is going to be brutal.

Given the 14-16 hour time difference depending on where matches are being played in Australia and New Zealand, many will take place in the middle of the night.

So then, where are thirsty soccer hooligans who don’t want to drink at their own houses supposed to do?

Won’t someone think of the thirsty soccer hooligans who don’t want to drink at their own houses?!

Someone did, and that someone is the Washington, D.C. Council. They passed an emergency proposal — because there aren’t more pressing issues, apparently — that will allow bars to stay open for 24 hours to watch the World Cup.

Washington D.C. council has unanimously approved a proposal allowing bars to stay open 24 hours during the Women's World Cup.



‘Round-the-clock bar access will only be a temporary thing (sorry to all of you lushes in the greater Washington, D.C. area).

Council members unanimously approved the 2023 Women’s World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2023, However, according to WTOP News, it will still need to be signed off on by the mayor.

In late 2022, the city introduced another similar act for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bars will need to pay $100 to register and must notify alert the police that they will be open late. They can be open 24 hours, but can’t serve alcohol between 4 am and 6 am EDT.

That’s a real bummer for the Australia-Ireland match which starts at 6 am on July 20. Those are two proud beer nations.

The United States‘ first match will be July 21 against Vietnam. Kickoff will be at the fairly reasonable time of 9 pm EDT.

If approved, the act will run from July 20 to August 20.

