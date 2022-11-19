Commanders Discipline Players For Hammering Beers

Multiple members of the Washington Commanders got in trouble for slugging beers after beating the Eagles.

Alcohol in the NFL is under a spotlight after Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after the team plane returned from Green Bay.

Earlier in the week, Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke was filmed hammering beers on the team plane after ruining Philadelphia’s regular season.

Tom Pelissero reported Friday night that the Commanders “disciplined multiple players after” the videos circulated social media. The punishment wasn’t specified, and there will be no further punishment coming from the NFL.

Following Downing’s arrest, the NFL sent out a memo reminding teams that alcohol is completely prohibited at team facilities and while traveling.

Violations of the policy might result in “significant discipline.”

Given the civil liabilities that might exist if a player got drunk on a plane and then got in a car crash, it’s very understandable why the NFL treats it as a serious situation.

That’s not to say the Taylor Heinicke video wasn’t awesome. It was one of the coolest things we’ve seen all season.

The journeyman QB and Commanders starter was feeling himself after upsetting the Eagles.

At the same time, the downsides for the NFL greatly outweigh the upsides of players drinking while at work. I guess that means no more videos of Commanders QB Heinicke and his teammates getting after it with some cold beers.