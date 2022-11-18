Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested In Tennessee After Road Win Over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence early Friday morning in the Nashville area, mere hours after the team returned from a big victory in Green Bay on Thursday night.

Downing, 42, was booked at 4:39 a.m. after he was stopped for speeding by the Williamson County Sheriff department and determined to be under the influence.

He was released on bond at 6:46 Friday morning.

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. (Getty Images)

Titans Downing Follows Good Night With Bad Morning

The Titans have not yet commented on Todd Downing’s arrest.

This comes after the Titans delivered one of their finest offensive performances of the season in a 27-17 victory over the Packers in Lambeau Field.

The Titans had 408 total yards, with 320 of those coming through the air. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and 2 TDs. And even running back Derek Henry completed two passes, one of them for a TD.

Todd Downing is in his second season as the Titans offensive coordinator, after spending 2019 and 2020 as the team’s tight ends coach.

The NFL will monitor the outcome this incident as it falls under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. A first offense for DUI can be punishable by a three-game suspension without pay.

The Titans’ Delta Airlines charter left Green Bay at 12:15 a.m. (CT) and landed in Nashville at 2:11 a.m. (CT), according to FlightAware.com.

