Taylor Heinicke Crushes Busch Light After Beating The Eagles

Taylor Heinicke was feeling himself Monday night.

The Washington Commanders pulled off a huge 32-21 upset win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football, and Heinicke was vibing on the ride home.

What did the journeyman quarterback do to celebrate? He cracked open some ice cold Busch Light, threw on some chains and got the party started on the team’s plane.

carson wentz is never getting that starting job backpic.twitter.com/ODRpntPgZ4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 15, 2022

Taylor Heinicke is just like the common man, despite being an NFL QB.

Heinicke is the absolute man. He looks like he should be working on a construction site or setting up your Comcast account.

He definitely doesn’t look like your prototypical NFL quarterback. Yet, after bouncing around for years, including in the XFL, the legendary Old Dominion QB appears to have found a home in Washington.

Not only did he help pull off a massive win to spoil Philly’s perfect season, but he really had himself a night once he got on the plane.

Was he drinking a fancy kind of alcohol or a craft IPA? No. The Washington Commanders gunslinger opted for Busch Light, a true working class man’s drink.

How could you ever hate on this guy? Taylor Heinicke is out here living like he’s still slicing it and dicing it up in college.

Also, you’re crazy if you are a Busch Light hater. When I moved into my latest place, I literally made sure I had a pipeline created just to get me some Busch Light. Something tells me Heinicke and I would get along just fine.