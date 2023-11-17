Walmart Now Locking Up Jeans As Increase In Shoplifting Will Force Us All Online

Videos by OutKick

An increase in shoplifting across America’s cities has forced many stores, including Walmart, to lockup everyday commodities. We’ve all seen it – everything from perfume and cologne to toothpastes are behind those annoying plastic lock boxes. Some are even using chains on ice cream cartons. Ya know, normal stuff.

But now it’s not just your local CVS or Duane Reade that is making things frustrating, but also Walmart!

New viral photos show that Walmart has started to lock up jeans. Yes my friends, even your Levi’s aren’t safe these days.

I guess too many were just walking off.



Brick and mortar stores are expensive. A pure online model is probably the future we are… pic.twitter.com/dlUFVRDmQ9 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 16, 2023

WALMART AND RETAIL CRIME IS ON THE RISE NATIONWIDE

It’s no surprise that retail theft is up across the country – and especially in cities that have bail reform laws.

If there’s no punishment for your actions, what is going to stop people from actually committing crimes? This is especially true for newer and younger criminals – they start with convenience stores, then move up to drug stores, then to Nike and Lululemon, Apple stores are next and then grand theft. All the law-abiding citizen can do is pray that they don’t use weapons and escalate their crimes even more.

But with judges letting more criminals go free, and district attorneys and prosecutors seeking reelection by lowering bail or outlawing it altogether, of course crime is going to go up.

(NYC stores are now having to lock up ice cream over an increase in shoplifting. (Photo Credit: Helayne Seidman)

Customers are also seeing that the fight has gone from your local bar brawls to not stores, as security are being overwhelmed and employees hands are tied as their companies are restricting them from fighting back to stop shoplifters.

If this continues, don’t be surprised as more stores continue to close their doors and leave cities altogether. I mean heck, even Wawa had to leave some areas of Philadelphia as it continues to spiral out of control!

Meanwhile, what’s also going to happen is the average customer is going to become so frustrated with having to find an employee to unlock the glass just for some damn Crest Mint Toothpaste that they’re going to buy it online, also hurting the local economy and local jobs.

That is if the Amazon trucks don’t get robbed first.