Amazon Truck Looted By Atlanta Scumbags

Videos by OutKick

Tis’ the season for looting delivery trucks.

While Memphis was dealing with an investigation into a Saturday night FedEx semi tractor-trailer looting incident where the driver believes he was targeted, Atlanta was dealing with an Amazon truck looting incident of its own.

According to police, a group of scumbags hit an Amazon truck Sunday afternoon as the driver was making a stop on her route. Several men are seen on video helping themselves to boxes as the driver looks on from the Fairburn Mays neighborhood.

Targeted? Inside job?

According to media reports, the female delivery driver said the males ran into her delivery truck while she left it unattended and then someone just happened to be recording at the same time. You make the call here.

“These n—– hittin’ the truck on gang,” the person recording says.

Amazon truck looting isn’t a new phenomenon. In an undated video out of Philadelphia, two women can be seen punching and trying to kick a delivery driver in broad daylight.

Two Women Attempt To Hijack An Amazon Driver… pic.twitter.com/5ZktAhQP2D — Fight Mate (@FightMate) November 8, 2023

In 2020, cameras were rolling as scumbags helped themselves to goods loaded into the back of a truck in Santa Monica, California.

In other words, good luck to the Amazon delivery drivers this holiday season. You’re going to need it.