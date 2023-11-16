FedEx Truck Looted As Memphis Continues Hot Streak Of Being A Cesspool

Videos by OutKick

Memphis, we have a problem.

Now, it appears, it’s not safe to drive a FedEx tractor-trailer through the city without having to worry about the products in the back being pillaged by looters who are believed to have targeted a semi this past Saturday night.

Memphis police said they detained three men in the FedEx truck attack where multiple men helped themselves to the goods in the back of the trailer. Fox13 reports the scumbags broke off a safety latch on the back of the truck before going to work stealing multiple packages.

Hours after the looting of the FedEx truck, security at an apartment complex alerted police to three men who were believed to have taken part in the event.

Cops show up and determine that the three men had items from the truck, but they insisted the items were just left in the road and them helped themselves.

Among those items were “four Kicker Speakers 6X9, one vehicle headlight, one 14 piece pot and pan set, a cardboard box of air lines and three Direct TV cable boxes,” according to Fox13.

What a haul.

This is Memphis – a city controlled by Democrats for generations- and a soft-on-crime DA named Steve Mulroy. This is the behavior of savages – looting a FedEx truck stuck in traffic. pic.twitter.com/Tn0nLu5bFR — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 12, 2023

Several gas stations and a FedEx truck were looted and ransacked over the weekend in Memphis, Tennessee.



Over 40 people were involved in these mass looting events over the weekend. No arrests have been made.



George Soros is definitely getting what he paid for with his DA Steve… pic.twitter.com/x0vuyMaOjG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2023

Chaos is the name of the game lately in Memphis. It wasn’t just a FedEx truck that was looted Saturday night. A gang of scumbags also hit up gas stations. According to local media outlets, a group of approximately 40 individuals pulled multiple burglaries on the same night.

On Sunday, a doctor from the St. Jude Children’s Hospital was shot to death in front of his family as they were out for a walk in a park. The man was shot to death in front of his wife and 2-year-old daughter after defending his wife as a gun was pointed at her.

Even the new Memphis Topgolf facility has been the scene of fighting that left the local black community furious with fellow black people for “ruining s–t.”