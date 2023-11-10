Topgolf Memphis Is Already A Mess And Black People Are Mad At Black People For ‘Ruining S–t’

Videos by OutKick

Welp, that didn’t take long.

Less than one month after opening, Topgolf Memphis, which is supposed to give residents fun to do late on weekends, has had its first viral fight video posted to the Internet and it has the local black population fuming.

All the typical politicians and chamber of commerce suits were at the big grand opening on October 27. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and politicians singing the praises as to what this means to a city that saw violent crime at a 17-year high earlier in 2023.

“Any time you open a venue like this, people spend money. It draws people throughout the region to come here. It’s good for the hotels. It’s good for the restaurants. It’s good for everything in the community,” Ted Ferris of Greater Memphis Chamber told media outlets on opening night.

It ain’t even been open a month & they already fighting at Top Golf 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yCe5DETRB9 — BIG MEK🐝 (@meka_badazz88) November 9, 2023

Memphis Mayor (D.) Jim Strickland was equally excited to brag about the new entertainment venue.

“This dynamic addition not only enhances our entertainment offerings but also brings our community together,” Strickland said in a press release before the driving range opened.

From the look of things, it sure has brought the community together.

And now less than two weeks since opening night, the locals are already sharing video of this week’s fight amongst themselves and wondering when all of this nonsense will end for Memphis.

As of early October, the number of homicides in Memphis (YOY) was up by 69. If the current trend of just over one homicide per day holds, Memphis would end 2023 with 388 homicides, which would smash the former all-time Memphis murder record — set in 2021 — by more than 50 deaths.

Auto thefts: UP

Thefts from motor vehicles: UP

Violent crime: UP

And now there’s apprehension associated with the new crown jewel, Topgolf.

What’s the solution?

